Latest News
  • England vs South Africa, Live second ODI score: England look to seal series win

England vs South Africa, Live second ODI score: England look to seal series win

England vs South Africa, second ODI live updates: Catch live scores and ball-by-ball updates of the 2nd ODI between England and South Africa here.

By: Express Web Desk | Published:May 27, 2017 1:47 pm
England vs South africa, eng vs sa, sa vs eng live, eng vs sa live, live eng vs sa, england vs south africa live, live england vs south africa, south africa vs england live, live south africa vs england, england vs south africa live streaming, sa vs eng live streaming, sa vs eng highlights, eng vs sa highlights, england vs south africa highlights, south africa vs england highlights, live cricket score, cricket news, cricket, sports news, indian express Live England vs South Africa, second ODI: England lead the three match series 1-0.

England and South Africa play each other in the second of the three-match ODI series currently underway between the two sides. England lead the series 1-0 after beating New Zealand by 72 runs at Leeds. Chris Woakes and England captain Eoin Morgan were the architects of the victory. While Morgan scored 107 as part of a 117-run partnership with Moeen Ali, Woakes took four wickets including those of Quinton De Kock and David Miller. The series is a precursor for both sides before the Champions Trophy. Catch live scores and updates of the second ODI between England and South Africa here:

England vs South Africa, second ODI live scores and updates: 

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

I always dreamt big. I wanted cars...and the only way I could get that was through my sport 