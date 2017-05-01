Latest News
Live West Indies vs Pakistan 2nd Test, Day 2 score: Pakistan dismiss West Indies captain Jason Holder on Day 2

Live West Indies vs Pakistan 1st Test Day 2: Catch live updates of Day 2 of the second Test between West Indies and Pakistan.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: May 1, 2017 7:35 pm
west indies vs pakistan live, wi vs pak live score, west indies vs pakistan live score, live west indies vs pakistan second test, west indies vs pakistan 2nd test day 2, west indies vs pakistan live streaming, wi vs pak live streaming, live cricket streaming, live video streaming, cricket news, cricket, sports news, indian express West Indies vs Pakistan second Test Day 2 live updates: Roston Chase and Jason Holder brought West Indies back into the game on Day 1. (Source: Twitter)

Roston Chase and Jason Holder held off the Pakistan onslaught on Day 1 of the second Test. Pakistan had the clear upper hand for the better part of the first two sessions of the day, taking six wickets and not letting West Indies get a grip on the score board. But Holder joined Chase in the middle and the fended off everything that Pakistan threw at them. In the process, Chase reached his century, his second while Jason Holder reached his fifty. Catch live updates of Day 2 of the second Test between West Indies against Pakistan.

