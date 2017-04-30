Live Cricket Score, West Indies vs Pakistan, 2nd Test Day 1: West Indies win toss, elect to bat against Pakistan

Latest News
Live Cricket Score, West Indies vs Pakistan, 2nd Test Day 1: Catch all the updates from West Indies and Pakistan match here.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: April 30, 2017 7:36 pm
live cricket score, live score, pakistan vs west indies live score, pak vs wi live, pak vs wi live score, wi vs pak, wi vs pak, west indies vs pakistan live streaming, west indies vs pakistan live, wi vs pak live streaming, cricket live streaming, pakistan vs west indies live video streaming, cricket video streaming, cricket live streaming, cricket score, cricket news, cricket, indian express Live Cricket Score, West Indies vs Pakistan, 2nd Test Day 1: West Indies look to level series.

Pakistan eye to script history as they play West Indies at Bridgetown for the second Test match. A win in this Test will not only help the visitors seal the three-match Test series but it will be also the first time in 60 years that they will win a Test series on the Caribbean soil. Already 1-0 up, Pakistan will be looking to give a fitting tribute to two of their best batsmen. Younis Khan and Mishab-ul-Haq. Pakistan have been in great form as they claimed the top spot in ICC Test team ranking for the first time after leveling the four-match Test series 2-2 against England. In the previous match, Younis became the only Pakistan player to score 10,000 Test runs while Misbah remained 99* as the tourists won by seven wickets in Kingston. Catch the live score and live updates here:

