Live Cricket Score, West Indies vs Pakistan, 2nd Test Day 1: West Indies win toss, elect to bat against Pakistan

Pakistan eye to script history as they play West Indies at Bridgetown for the second Test match. A win in this Test will not only help the visitors seal the three-match Test series but it will be also the first time in 60 years that they will win a Test series on the Caribbean soil. Already 1-0 up, Pakistan will be looking to give a fitting tribute to two of their best batsmen. Younis Khan and Mishab-ul-Haq. Pakistan have been in great form as they claimed the top spot in ICC Test team ranking for the first time after leveling the four-match Test series 2-2 against England. In the previous match, Younis became the only Pakistan player to score 10,000 Test runs while Misbah remained 99* as the tourists won by seven wickets in Kingston. Catch the live score and live updates here:

Pakistan vs West Indies Live Scores 2nd Test Day 1

