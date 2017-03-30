Menu
Live Cricket Score, West Indies vs Pakistan, 2nd T20I: Pakistan look to continue winning form against West Indies

By: Express Web Desk | Published:March 30, 2017 9:22 pm
After suffering a humiliating loss in the first T20 international, West Indies will like to bounce back in the second match against Pakistan to be played at Port of Spain. Pakistan have not been dominating in the first match. But West Indies were far from the team that won the World T20 an year ago. Shadab Khan rocked the West Indies in the first game and Pakistan will hope that he does it again. With this begin a four-match T20I series, one can hope that West Indies can bounce back.

2115 hrs IST: Welcome to the coverage of the second T20 international match between West Indies and Pakistan from Port of Spain. Pakistan lead the four-match series 1-0.

