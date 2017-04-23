Latest News
  • Live Cricket Score West Indies vs Pakistan 1st Test Day 3, Kingston: Pakistan look to bowl out West Indies

Live Cricket Score West Indies vs Pakistan 1st Test Day 3, Kingston: Pakistan look to bowl out West Indies

Live Cricket Score of West Indies vs Pakistan 1st Test Day 3: Catch Live Score of WI vs Pak Test cricket here.

By: Express Web Desk | Published:April 23, 2017 7:32 pm
live cricket score, live score, west indies vs pakistan live score, wi vs pak live, wi vs pak live score, wi vs pak, west indies vs pakistan live streaming, west indies vs pakistan live, wi vs pak live streaming, cricket live streaming, pakistan live video streaming, cricket video streaming, cricket live streaming, cricket score, cricket news, cricket, indian express Live Cricket Score, West Indies vs Pakistan 1st Test Day 3: Pakistan look to bowl out West Indies.

After a rainy day in Kingston, Pakistan and West Indies will once again come to battle it out on the third day of the first Test. Only 11.3 overs were possible on second day with West Indies being 278 for the loss of nine wickets. Mohammad Amir picked up his first five-wicket haul since his return to cricket after the five year ban. Pakistan once had West Indies 71 for 5 but the lower order has added 207 runs for four wickets to frustrate Pakistan. If play resume at the right time on day three, we may see Younis Khan becoming the first Pakistan batsmen to score 10000 runs in Test cricket. Catch the live cricket score and live cricket updates of the West Indies vs Pakistan 1st Test Day 3 here.

Live Cricket Score West Indies vs Pakistan 1st Test Day 3 Live Updates

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

It'll be a tough ask as Mumbai Indians have been on a roll 

IPL Fixtures

TODAY

26th T20

04:00 PM (IST) April 23, 2017 .

Gujarat Lions vs Kings XI Punjab

Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot
TODAY

27th T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 23, 2017 .

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Eden Gardens, Kolkata

28th T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 24, 2017 .

Mumbai Indians vs Rising Pune Supergiant

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

29th T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 25, 2017 .

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

30th T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 26, 2017 .

Rising Pune Supergiant vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune