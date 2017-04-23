Live Cricket Score West Indies vs Pakistan 1st Test Day 3, Kingston: Pakistan look to bowl out West Indies

Live Cricket Score, West Indies vs Pakistan 1st Test Day 3: Pakistan look to bowl out West Indies. Live Cricket Score, West Indies vs Pakistan 1st Test Day 3: Pakistan look to bowl out West Indies.

After a rainy day in Kingston, Pakistan and West Indies will once again come to battle it out on the third day of the first Test. Only 11.3 overs were possible on second day with West Indies being 278 for the loss of nine wickets. Mohammad Amir picked up his first five-wicket haul since his return to cricket after the five year ban. Pakistan once had West Indies 71 for 5 but the lower order has added 207 runs for four wickets to frustrate Pakistan. If play resume at the right time on day three, we may see Younis Khan becoming the first Pakistan batsmen to score 10000 runs in Test cricket. Catch the live cricket score and live cricket updates of the West Indies vs Pakistan 1st Test Day 3 here.

Live Cricket Score West Indies vs Pakistan 1st Test Day 3 Live Updates

