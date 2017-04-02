Live cricket score, West Indies vs Pakistan, 4th T20I: Pakistan win toss, opt to field against West Indies

Live cricket score Pakistan vs West Indies, 4th T20I: Pakistan lead the series 2-1 thus far. (Source: ICC) Live cricket score Pakistan vs West Indies, 4th T20I: Pakistan lead the series 2-1 thus far. (Source: ICC)

West Indies have a chance at wrestling a tie out of this series when they face Pakistan for the fourth and the last T20I at the Port of Spain. Pakistan’s Shadab Khan had led his side to victory in the first match of the series and his international career. Pakistan then managed to win the second one too despite the measly total that they had to defend. West Indies finally got one back in the third on the back of a whirlwind knock from Evin Lewis. The series is hence 2-1 in Pakistan’s favour and West Indies will hope to salvage some pride in what has thus far been a miserable run of form at home for them.

LIVE scores and updates, West Indies vs Pakistan:

2201 hrs IST: FOUR! Walton makes his intentions clear in the first over itself as he plays a lofted shot to send the ball for a four towards mid-off. Six runs from the first over. Hasan Ali to bowl from the other end

2200 hrs IST: Walton and Lewis in the middle while Imad Wasim to begin the proceedings for Pakistan.

2149 hrs IST: It will be important for Pakistan bowlers to strike early while their fielders will need to put more effort to boost up bowlers moral. On the other hand West Indies rely on their power to give them a defendable total. A win today can help West Indies level the series 2-2.

2140 hrs IST:

Playing XI

West Indies: Evin Lewis, Chadwick Walton, Marlon Samuels, Jason Mohammed, Lendl Simmons, Kieron Pollard, Carlos Brathwaite, Jason Holder, Sunil Narine, Samuel Badree, Kesrick Williams

Pakistan: Ahmed Shehzad, Kamran Akmal, Imad Wasim, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Fakhar Zaman, Sarfraz Ahmed, Rumman Raees, Wahab Riaz, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali

2130 hrs IST: Pakistan has won the toss and opted to field first. Hosts to have the same which helped them win the third T20I while Pakistan bring in Rumman Raees in place of Shoiab Tanvir.

2125 hrs IST: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of West Indies vs Pakistan final and last T20 international. Both the captains are in the middle and ready for the toss. Shoaib Malik playing his 87th T20 international match, most by any player from the two teams.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd