Live Cricket Score, Pakistan vs West Indies, 1st T20I: Shadab Khan picks two in an over, West Indies in deep trouble

Live Cricket Score, West Indies vs Pakistan, T20I: West Indies take on Pakistan on Sunday. Live Cricket Score, West Indies vs Pakistan, T20I: West Indies take on Pakistan on Sunday.

West Indies take on Pakistan in the first T20 international of the four-match series in Bridgetown on Sunday. Last time these two teams came face-to-face, it was Pakistan who won all three matches in UAE. Kamran Akmal has returned to the scheme of things for Pakistan while it’s a big game for young Shadab Khan, who is making his international debut. On the expected lines, Sarfraz Ahmed likes to chase and there was no surprise when he elected to field first. Catch live cricket scores and live cricket updates from the opener here.

West Indies vs Pakistan, Live score updates:

2237 hrs IST: Just three coming off Wahab’s first over. Pakistan continue to dominate proceedings in the middle. 42/4 after nine overs

2234 hrs IST: Pakistan make another change as Wahab Riaz comes into bowl now. Pollard and Narine are the two men out in the middle for the hosts. West Indies 39/4 after eight overs

2232 hrs IST: WICKET! The very experienced Simmons doesn’t last long as he drags a Shadab delivery back on to his stumps. This turning out to be a dream debut for the youngster – two wickets in first over

2229 hrs IST: WICKET! What a moment for the youngster as he picks a wicket in the first over his spell. Walton waits for the leg-break but it’s a wrong’un and traps the batsman right in front. West Indies are clearly struggling now

2227 hrs IST: The moment is finally here for mystery spinner Shadab as he comes into bowl

2223 hrs IST: WICKET! Samuels is trapped in front by Wasim. West Indies now in a spot of bother at 35/2

2220 hrs IST: That’s the end of the first six overs. West Indies 34/1. Walton and Samuels the two men out in the middle for the hosts

2216 hrs IST: SIX! Walton lofts one over mid-wicket and makes brilliant connection. Hits through the line and clears the rope with ease. Second six of the innings for the hosts

2214 hrs IST: Another change now as Hasan Ali replaces Imad Wasim. West indies need a move on, and need to make most of the fielding restrictions

2213 hrs IST: Tanvir keeps it tight in his first over. Concedes just two runs, West Indies 20/1 at the end of the fourth over

2210 hrs IST: Hafeez is off the attack after bowling just one over. Seamer Sohail Tanvir into the attack now

2209 hrs IST: Width on offer, and Walton cuts it into the gap for a boundary. West Indies 18/0 after three overs

2207 hrs IST: Marlon Samuels is the new man in. He joins Walton in the middle. West Indies now need to rebuild after the early hiccup, and make sure the scoreboard keeps ticking

2205 hrs IST: BRILLIANT! Sharp work by Ahmed Shehzad in the deep. He hits middle stump from the deep and Lewis is well short of ground here. West Indies 13/1 in the third over

2203 hrs IST: SIX! Marginally short from Hafeez and Lewis goes back into his crease and hits the offie all the way for the first maximum of the match

2202 hrs IST: Spin from both ends as Mohammad Hafeez comes into bowl now. How often have seen spinners sharing the new ball in T20s?

2201 hrs IST: Top start by Wasim as he continues to attack the stumps and gives nothing away. West Indies 3/0 at the end of the first over

2159 hrs IST: Lewis scored a hundred against India in the series in the US but has had a lean patch since then. The left-hander would like to get going today

2158 hrs IST: Lewis and Walton the two openers for West Indies. Pakistan to start with Imad Wasim’s left-arm spin. We are moments away from the first ball

2154 hrs IST: As far as the hosts are concerned, Rovman Powell makes his international debut while Jason Mohammed and Jerome Taylor miss out

2145 hrs IST: Shadab Khan, the 18-year-old mystery leg spinner, will be making his debut for Pakistan. The youngster who idolises Shane Warne impressed many during the Pakistan Super League

After 1090 days Kamran Akmal makes a return to Pakistan's T20I team. He last played on April 1st 2014 in the WT20 v West Indies. #WIvPak — Freddie Wilde (@fwildecricket) March 26, 2017

2136 hrs IST: The team sheets are out. Here’s a look at the two XIs

West Indies: E Lewis, CAK Walton (WK), MN Samuels, LMP Simmons, KA Pollard, R Powell, CR Brathwaite (C), JO Holder, SP Narine, S Badree, KOK Williams

Pakistan: Ahmed Shehzad, Kamran Akmal, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Sarfraz Ahmed (c & wk), Shoaib Malik, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Sohail Tanvir, Wahab Riaz, Hasan Ali

2130 hrs IST: And, Pakistan get the coin toss in their favour and the visitors have elected to field first. As far as the team is concerned, Kamran Akmal returns to the team after a long gap of three years.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd