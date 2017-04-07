Live Cricket Score, West Indies vs Pakistan, 1st ODI: World Cup spot on the line as teams begin three-match series

Latest News
By: Express Web Desk | Updated: April 7, 2017 5:28 pm
After losing the four-T20I series 1-3, West Indies host Pakistan for a three-match ODI series starting on Friday. The last time two teams met in the format, Pakistan ended on the winning side with a 3-0 scoreline in their favour. All eyes will again be on Shadab Khan who impressed all during his T20I debut series and earned the ODI call-up. It’s more about the World Cup qualification for both teams since they are ranked eighth (Pakistan) and ninth (West Indies) respectively. A 3-0 result would help West Indies climb up the table with six months to go for the cut-off date. Catch live cricket scores and updates from the ODI here.

