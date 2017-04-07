Live Cricket Score, West Indies vs Pakistan, 1st ODI: World Cup spot on the line as teams begin three-match series

Live Cricket Score, West Indies vs Pakistan, 1st ODI: West Indies play Pakistan in three-match ODI series. Live Cricket Score, West Indies vs Pakistan, 1st ODI: West Indies play Pakistan in three-match ODI series.

After losing the four-T20I series 1-3, West Indies host Pakistan for a three-match ODI series starting on Friday. The last time two teams met in the format, Pakistan ended on the winning side with a 3-0 scoreline in their favour. All eyes will again be on Shadab Khan who impressed all during his T20I debut series and earned the ODI call-up. It’s more about the World Cup qualification for both teams since they are ranked eighth (Pakistan) and ninth (West Indies) respectively. A 3-0 result would help West Indies climb up the table with six months to go for the cut-off date. Catch live cricket scores and updates from the ODI here.

Live Scores and Updates from West Indies vs Pakistan

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd