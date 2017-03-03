Live Cricket Score, West Indies vs England, 1st ODI: Match delayed by half an hour

Live Cricket Score, West Indies vs England, 1st ODI: England will be seeking to put their defeat against India behind them. Live Cricket Score, West Indies vs England, 1st ODI: England will be seeking to put their defeat against India behind them.

1841 hrs IST: It seems the toss has been delayed due to bad weather at Antigua. The groundsmen are trying their best to get the match going. The match itself will be delayed by half an hour.

#WIvENG We have a slight delay as the groundsmen try to repair the bowlers’ run-up but shouldn’t be too much of a delay. — westindies (@westindies) 3 March 2017

1837 hrs IST: The top eight teams in the International Cricket Council ODI rankings at the end of September 2017 automatically advance to the event in England. The West Indies — struggling in ninth spot three points behind Pakistan and a further two adrift of Bangladesh — have only this series, a return duel in England in September and, critically, three matches against Pakistan in the Caribbean in April to make the cut.

England have no such concerns as hosts of both the World Cup and the next Champions Trophy in June, for which the West Indies failed to qualify.

England’s brand of ultra-aggressive limited-over cricket since the disappointment of the 2105 World Cup, where they failed to get past the group stage, makes them favourites to extend their domination of the home team.

West Indies’ last victory in a head-to-head series was in 2007 in England under the leadership of Chris Gayle, one of several prominent players now ruled ineligible for regional representative duty due to commitments to lucrative T20 franchise tournaments around the world.

Both teams are coming off series losses, the West Indies failing to advance to the final of a three-nation tournament in Zimbabwe last November that also involved Sri Lanka, and England falling to India in January after being thrashed in the preceding Test series at the end of 2016.

Notwithstanding the favourites’ tag, the English will also be wary of the conditions as well as the opposition following contrasting victories in two warm-up matches against what was effectively a West Indies second-string outfit in St Kitts.

