Live cricket score, West Indies vs England 3rd ODI: England look to complete 3-0 series win over England

West Indies vs England live score: England have already won the series 2-0. (Source: File) West Indies vs England live score: England have already won the series 2-0. (Source: File)

England and West Indies play the third and final ODI at Barbados. England have already won the series 2-0 and will be looking at completing a 3-0 whitewash over an inexperienced West Indies side. The hosts needed to win the series so as to remain contention for automatic qualification to the 2019 World Cup. Their bid has now been put under threat but the West Indies have had a few positives in this series, particularly the way their bowlers like Shannon Gabriel and Ashley Nurse have played. England haven’t really turned on their brand of attack batsmanship in this match.

LIVE UPDATES, West Indies vs England:

1909 hrs IST: England have started briskly. In the first four overs, they have scored 23 runs. Jason Roy is 15 off 14 while Alex Hales has made 10 from 12.

1903 hrs IST: West Indies have won the toss and elected to field. West Indies fielded first in the first ODI and batted first in the second. They lost both matches. Alex Hales is back in the England squad and is the replacement for Sam Billings. He opens for England with the in form Jason Roy who played a pivotal role in England winning the second ODI alongwith Joe Root.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd