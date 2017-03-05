Live cricket score, West Indies vs England, 2nd ODI: West Indies win the toss and elect to bat first

Live cricket score, West Indies vs England: England’s captain Eoin Morgan had scored a century in the first ODI. (Source: AP) Live cricket score, West Indies vs England: England’s captain Eoin Morgan had scored a century in the first ODI. (Source: AP)

Live Updates of West Indies vs England, 2nd ODI:

1901 hrs IST: How about that for a start. A single came off the first ball and Evin Lewis then struck the first two balls he faced for consecutive fours. It’s a bit of a sloppy start from Finn, eight runs have come off two balls, nine off the first over.

1858 hrs IST: The teams are out on the field. Evin Lewis and Kraigg Brathwaite open for the West Indies, Steve Finn bowls the first over.

1846 hrs IST: West Indies have won the toss and elected to bat first. It is quite a sunny day so it seems there won’t be any delay this time around. West Indies would experiment with putting pressure on England as they chase this time. It might be something that could work for the home side as England were slow for most of the innings in the first ODI before Eoin Morgan started smashing them all over the park in the last 10 overs.

West Indies have already been unable to qualify for the Champions Trophy and their automatic qualification to the 2019 World Cup also hangs by a thread. A defeat here would almost confirm that they will have to fight it out with the associate nations for a spot at England come 2019 and that will certainly be an indignity for the former world champions.

England captain Eoin Morgan continued his rich vein of form in the first ODI at Antigua when he scored a century to take his side to a total 296/6. It was a steady effort from England and Morgan was at the forefront of it. West Indies fell 45 runs behind in the end. England thus lead the three match ODI series 1-0 and could very well wrap it up when they face the West Indies for the second ODI. The venue is Antigua once again and the players and fans alike will be hoping that rains do not cause the kind of delay that was seen last time around when the match was delayed by just over half an hour.

