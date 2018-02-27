Vijay Hazare Trophy Final Live Score and Updates: Karnataka lose Mayank Agarwal

Vijay Hazare Trophy Live Score: Karnataka lose two early wickets. Vijay Hazare Trophy Live Score: Karnataka lose two early wickets.

Vijay Hazare Trophy Final Live Score Live Cricket Streaming Karnataka vs Saurashtra Live: Karnataka would have hoped for a start they got in the final match. After being asked to bat first, they lost Karun Nair and KL Rahul for ducks and a team score of five. But Mayank Agarwal made it another normal day in the office. He rebuild the Karnataka innings with R Samarth and continues to do so. Saurasthra bowlers are struggling to stop runs in New Delhi

Vijay Hazare Trophy Final Live Score Live Cricket Streaming Karnataka vs Saurashtra Live: The final of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018 will be held on February 27. The Karnataka vs Saurashtra Final will be played at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in New Delhi on Tuesday. The final will be on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD. For live streaming, the match will be on HotStar.com.

Vijay Hazare Trophy Final Live Score Live Cricket Streaming Karnataka vs Saurashtra

