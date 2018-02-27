Vijay Hazare Trophy Final Live Score and Updates: Karnataka lose Mayank Agarwal

Vijay Hazare Trophy Final Live Score Live Cricket Streaming Karnataka vs Saurashtra Live: Karnataka would have hoped for a start they got in the final match. After being asked to bat first, they lost Karun Nair and KL Rahul for ducks and a team score of five. But Mayank Agarwal made it another normal day in the office. He rebuild the Karnataka innings with R Samarth and continues to do so. Saurasthra bowlers are struggling to stop runs in New Delhi
Vijay Hazare Trophy Final Live Score Live Cricket Streaming Karnataka vs Saurashtra Live: The final of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018 will be held on February 27. The Karnataka vs Saurashtra Final will be played at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in New Delhi on Tuesday. The final will be on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD. For live streaming, the match will be on HotStar.com.
NO CENTURY FOR MAYANK AGARWAL TODAY! He looked good for another century here and was batting on 90. He tries to take on the spinner and goes for the shot. The ball cannot clear Jaydev Unadkat at long-off. Big opportunity missed from Agarwal to score another century
Agarwal takes on D Jadeja! First ball of the second over from Jadeja and Agarwal makes room for himself. Doesn't try to get close to the ball but slaps it over covers for a huge six. Attacking the bowler early and unsettling the team
After two early blows, Karnataka have done well to recover and reach 104 for the loss of two wickets in 20 overs. The partnership between Agarwal and Samarth has reached 99 runs. Agarwal continues his run scoring spree. Can Saurashtra bounce back?
The highest run scorer of Vijay Hazare Trophy, the highest run- scorer in this domestic season and now another half-century, Mayank Agarwal has been unstoppable. Saurashtra need to get him out or he will take the match away from them
Fifty for Mayank Agarwal! He has continued his form in the final and has settled the side after two early dismissals. He takes his tally to 2,101 in the domestic season.
First six of the innings what a gorgeous shot from Agarwal! Takes a couple of steps down the pitch and lifts it over long-off, a magnificent follow-through and balance. Six for Mayank. Karnataka 54/2
Mayank Agarwal and R Samarth have steadied the Karnataka innings after two early wickets of Karun Nair and KL Rahul. Saurashtra have been brilliant so far with no free runs given. Change in bowling as Mankad comes on to bowl
This brilliant batting from Mayank Agarwal! He plays one on the full and through covers for four. The next ball in short and he stands tall to pull it for another four. Karnataka move on to 36 for 2 after eight overs.
First five overs bowled in New Delhi and Karnataka has reached 15 for 2. The two wickets have hurt them badly as they were big wickets. Saurashta will look to build on this start and keep the scoring under check
What a start for Saurashtra! Brilliant direct hit from Vyas and KL Rahul is short of his ground. Not the best of running from an experienced batsman. He pushed it towards mid-off and was ball-watching before setting off for a single. The lethargic running cost him his wicket. The bat also got stuck in the ground not that may not have saved him
GONE! First wicket for Saurashtra as Sanadia gets through Nair's gate. Brilliant delivery first up to the Karnataka captain who loses his off-stump. Nice set up from the bowler to get this wicket. After bowling three outswingers, he brings up back into Nair, who tries to drive on the up but loses his stumps.
WICKET! Shaurya Sanadia strikes and it is Karnataka captain Karun Nair who has to make the long walk back. Nair completely missed the fuller delivery and it went on to knock the stumps down. KAR 4/1
Mayank Agarwal and Karun Nair are the two openers for Karnataka. The former is in top form and will look to continue it. His captain at the other end will also look to keep him company. Jaydev Unadkat the bowler for Saurashtra
Cheteshwar Pujara, A A Barot, A V Vasavada, Chirag Jani, D Jadeja, K Makwana, Ravindra Jadeja, Shaurya M Sanandia, Prerak Mankad, Samarth Vyas, Jaydev Unadkat
Prasidh Krishna, Karun Nair, Shreyas Gopal, Stuart Binny, KL Rahul, Arvind Sreenath, Gowtham K, Mayank Agarwal, Samarth R, Pavan Deshpande, Pradeep T
Robin Uthappa of Saurashtra has decided to sit out of the final after his injury. S Aravind, who has played only one game so far in the tournament, will play now. KL Rahul will keep wickets for Karnataka. Top match coming up your way
Saurashtra have won the toss in New Delhi and Cheteshwar Pujara has decided to bowl against Karnataka. Big boost for both teams as KL Rahul has flown in from South Africa to join the Karantaka team and so has Jaydev Unadkat to join Saurashtra. Reported by Indian Express
The big names in this game may not be seen in action. Karnatka skipper R Vinay Kumar is out due to an injury. Abhimanyu Mithun is also giving this game a miss. Saurashtra's Robin Uthappa has a injury concern and so does Ravindra Jadeja. But it is reported that Jadeja is okay to bat but will not bowl.
Welcome to the coverage of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018 Final between Karnataka and Saurashtra. The two best teams in the tournaments will face each other at the Feroz Shah Kotla cricket ground on Tuesday. Karnataka will be hoping for another good show from their batsmen, especially Mayank Agarwal, who have carried them throughout this season. Saurashtra has some big names in their team too. Cheteshwar Pujara, Robin Uthappa and Ravindra Jadeja will look to impress and win the final.