Live Cricket Score Ashes 2017 Australia vs England 2nd Test Day 1: England win toss, elect to bowl against Australia

England won the toss and elected to bowl against Australia in the second Ashes Test in Adelaide. The ongoing Ashes 2017 series will see the second Test beginning from Saturday at the Adelaide Oval and for the first time, Australia and England will play a day-night Test. England lost the first Test but will look to bouce back and level the five match series. Catch the Live Cricket Score and Updates of the Ashes 2nd Test here

England XI: Alastair Cook, Mark Stoneman, James Vince, Joe Root, Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Stuart Broad, Jake Ball, James Anderson.

Australia Squad: Steven Smith, David Warner, Cameron Bancroft, Usman Khawaja, Peter Handscomb, Shaun Marsh, Tim Paine, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

