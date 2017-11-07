Live Cricket Score, India Vs New Zealand 3rd T20 at Thiruvananthapuram: Toss delayed due to rain in Ind vs NZ

India Vs New Zealand, Live Cricket Score, 3rd T20 at Green Field Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram: India take on NZ in decider. India Vs New Zealand, Live Cricket Score, 3rd T20 at Green Field Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram: India take on NZ in decider.

For the second time in as many months, India will contest the T20 decider and for a second time, the fate could be decided by external factors. India and Australia’s T20 series finished 1-1 with the third T20 getting called off due to a wet outfield. And rain could play spoilsport in the decider against New Zealand as well. As international cricket returns to Thiruvananthapuram after 29 years, it comes with the series tied after India won in Delhi, by 53 runs, and Kiwis won in Rajkot by 40 runs. Should the contest go ahead, the focus will be on MS Dhoni and where/how he bats. Catch live score and updates from India vs New Zealand in 3rd T20.

1835 hrs IST: Toss has been delayed in Thiruvananthapuram with rain continuing to pour.

India vs New Zealand 3rd T20 Live Score and Updates: Green Field Stadium will play host to the final and decisive third T20 between India and New Zealand. But this 29-year wait for an international game and debut T20 could be denied by rain. Even though the organisers promise incredible drainage system, the rain may not allow that.

SQUADS:

India: Virat Kohli (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvaneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, Trent Boult, Tom Bruce, Colin de Grandhomme, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham (wk), Henry Nicholls, Adam Milne, Colin Munro, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee

