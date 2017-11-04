Live Cricket Score, India Vs New Zealand 2nd T20 at Rajkot: New Zealand win the toss, elect to bat first in Rajkot

India Vs New Zealand, Live Cricket Score, 2nd T20 at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot: India lead three-match series 1-0 against New Zealand. India Vs New Zealand, Live Cricket Score, 2nd T20 at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot: India lead three-match series 1-0 against New Zealand.

India vs New Zealand, 2nd T20 Live score: New Zealand 9/0 after 1 over. The first match carried the emotional baggage of veteran pacer Ashish Nehra’s retirement. Virat Kohli’s men saw off that challenge, so much so that the captain toss the ball to Nehra to bowl the last over by which time New Zealand were completely down and out. It was the first time India had defeated the Kiwis in T20Is. Now, Kane Williamson and the Blackcaps will be looking to salvage the series in Rajkot. India have replaced Ashish Nehra with debutant Mohammed Siraj, who has made waves in the domestic circuit and the IPL. India’s batsmen have showed ominous form in the first T20 with Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma putting up an opening partnership that proved to be more than New Zealand’s total. Catch live scores and updates of the match here.

India vs New Zealand, 2nd T20 Live Score and Updates: New Zealand won the toss, elected to bat first

India Squad: Virat Kohli (c), MS Dhoni (wk), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Hardik Pandya, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Dinesh Karthik, Manish Pandey, Lokesh Rahul

New Zealand Squad: Kane Williamson (c), Tom Latham (wk), Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Glenn Phillips, Henry Nicholls, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Adam Milne, Tom Bruce, Matt Henry, Ross Taylor

