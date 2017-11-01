Live Cricket Score, India Vs New Zealand 1st T20 at Delhi: India to bat first after New Zealand win toss; Shreyas Iyer debuts, Ashish Nehra plays final game

India Vs New Zealand, Live Cricket Score, 1st T20 at Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi: India won the ODI series 2-1. India Vs New Zealand, Live Cricket Score, 1st T20 at Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi: India won the ODI series 2-1.

India vs New Zealand 1st T20 Live: New Zealand win toss and choose to bowl first in Delhi. Shreyas Iyer makes his international debut while Ashish Nehra to play his final game. India beat New Zealand in the Test series last year and the ODI series as well – 3-2 last year and 2-1 this time around. The Indian team was excellent in the longest format. Bring it to the ODIs and the Kiwis have pushed the hosts in both the series. Come down to the T20 format and the Kiwis have been far better than India and their top rank highlights that. On head-to-head basis, India are yet to beat New Zealand in five completed matches. The focus in Delhi would be on Ashish Nehra who will be playing his final international game.

India vs New Zealand 1st T20 Live Score and Updates:

TEAMS:

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ashish Nehra, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson, Tom Bruce, Tom Latham, Heny Nicholls, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Ish Sodhi

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd