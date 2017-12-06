Live Cricket Score, Australia vs England Ashes 2017 2nd Test Day 5: Hazlewood strikes twice in two overs to dismiss Woakes, Root

Australia vs England Ashes 2017, Live Cricket Score: Eng look to build on decent showing on Day 4 vs Aus. (Source: AP) Australia vs England Ashes 2017, Live Cricket Score: Eng look to build on decent showing on Day 4 vs Aus. (Source: AP)

For the first time in the Ashes, Australia looked to be under serious trouble and pressure and it showed on skipper Steve Smith. He got two reviews wrong in a space of three balls, missed an outright plumb on Alastair Cook and let one chance go when fielding in the slips. He had earlier come under fire for not enforcing the follow-on which may just have tipped the scales in England’s favour in this second Ashes Test in Adelaide. England, though, have hung on and kept the battle alive by dismissing Australia cheaply and then batted bravely. Joe Root has been pivotal on that front but the visitors lost Dawid Malan before stumps to make things interesting. England need 178 runs more with six wickets in hand.

Live Cricket Score, Australia vs England Ashes 2017 2nd Test Day 5:

0920 hrs IST: Looks like England fan and talk show host Piers Morgan is upset…

Oh for God's sake, Woakes – at least wait until my tea's brewed & I've reached the sofa. 🙈 #ashes — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) December 6, 2017

0912 hrs IST: WICKET! Hazlewood gets another and this time it is the biggie in Joe Root. This could be game, set and match. Just at the half way mark. Australia’s celebrations suggest it tips the game in their favour and it may just have. A length delivery outside off, jags back in a touch, gets the underside of the edge and falls to Paine who does the rest. A packed Adelaide Oval rejoices. Two wickets in two overs for Hazlewood. DREAM START!

0901 hrs IST: WICKET! What a start for Australia. Just the second ball of the day and he’s got Woakes caught behind. Woakes is completely squared up on a length delivery. Aleem Dar reckons there is an outside edge and gives it out. Woakes reviews it. There is nothing on the hotspot but something on Snicko. Original decision stays. OUT!

0900 hrs IST: Right off we go! England get up and going from 176/4 and need 178 more to win. Root is on 67 and Woakes on 5

0830 hrs IST: Hello and Good morning in our continued live coverage of the Ashes on its conclusive day of the second Test. And how beautifully has it been set up. England need 178 runs to win, six wickets in hand and Joe Root in the middle – he holds a key role in the scheme of things. And the scheme involves England looking to chase down a 350+ total for the first time and the biggest target in Adelaide.

