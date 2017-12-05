Live Cricket Score, Australia vs England Ashes 2017 2nd Test Day 4: Anderson removes Lyon, Handscomb in a hurry

Australia vs England Ashes 2017, Live Cricket Score: Australia will resume from 53/4 on Day 4. (Source: Reuters) Australia vs England Ashes 2017, Live Cricket Score: Australia will resume from 53/4 on Day 4. (Source: Reuters)

Australia looked to have the advantage on Day 3 when they got England out cheaply to take a significant lead. But England – specifically Chris Woakes and James Anderson – came back to take four wickets in the final session and make a remarkable comeback in the Test. But, Australia have a strong 268 run lead which would be a tough chase under the lights, with pitch getting quicker and the ball doing a lot for the seamers – as was evident on Day 3. The fourth day’s play becomes extremely important in how England finish in this Test and in larger scheme of things with the Ashes as well. Catch live scores and updates from Australia vs England in the 2nd Ashes Test on Day 4.

Live Cricket Score, Australia vs England Ashes 2017 2nd Test Day 4:

0920 hrs IST: WICKET! SUPERB TAKE BY MALAN! Anderson gets his fourth – best figures for him in Adelaide – just short of good length and with bit of width on offer, Handscomb tries to play it with an open face of the bat. Doesn’t keep it down and Malan reacts sharply to take the catch to his right at third slip. Australia lose their sixth!

0910 hrs IST: WICKET! Lyon walks back after an interesting knock which saw him getting hit on the grill of the helmet and coming back with a slash on the back foot on the very next delivery. But his stay in the middle has come to an end courtesy Anderson. Backs away to create room but Anderson pulls the length back and flat bats it to mid-off fielder.

0830 hrs IST: And we’re underway. James Anderson with the ball first up. He bowled 11 straight overs to close things out last evening and he’s up and running already. And Anderson almost strikes on the third ball. Shortish length ball and Handscomb plays inside the line and it lobs into Cook’s hands at first slip. After a long think, it is given by Aleem Dar. England thought there was an edge and Handscomb reviews immediately after the finger goes up. Nothing on hotspot or snicko so it came off his shoulder

0815 hrs IST: Hello and Good morning for our live coverage of the Ashes here on Day 4 of the second Test in Adelaide. Its poised to be a massive day in the context of the Ashes. Australia need to steady themselves while England need to get the hosts out without allowing runs to leak so as to ensure a decent target to chase. It was welcome to see England on the attack and showing plenty of intent – need that to continue into the fourth day.

