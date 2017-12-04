Live Cricket Score, Australia vs England Ashes 2017 2nd Test Day 3: Australia lose Vince, Root early in Adelaide

Australia vs England Ashes 2017, Live Cricket Score: Eng need to regroup and play steady against Aus on Day 3. (Source: Reuters) Australia vs England Ashes 2017, Live Cricket Score: Eng need to regroup and play steady against Aus on Day 3. (Source: Reuters)

England’s grasp on the second Test got loose on the second Test of the second Ashes Test after Shaun Marsh scored a masterful ton on return to put the critics at bay. He was ably supported by Pat Cummins at the other end as England failed to clean out the lower order once again. In reply, England begin the third day’s play at 29/1 having braved some intense bowling from Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc. The visitors should brace themselves for the same in the opening session and even some movement off the surface. For that, Alastair Cook needs to click – something that didn’t work in the opening Test. The surface has quickened which will aid the Aussie seamers and make things difficult for England who trail by 413 runs.

Live Cricket Score, Australia vs England Ashes 2017 2nd Test Day 3:

0915 hrs IST: England need Alastair Cook and Dawid Malan to play with a steady head now.

0850 hrs IST: England’s situation worsens as Joe Root walks this time – rather begrudgingly. He’s brought on to drive by Pat Cummins on a length ball, it moves away late and takes an outside edge in its wake which falls kindly into Bancroft’s hands at third slip. Big, big wicket for Australia and that could have been the Test gone? We’ll find out. For now, England are 50/3

0835 hrs IST: And the plan has backfired miserably. Hazlewood with a short length delivery that comes back in with the angle and Vince takes a push at it while playing it with hard hands and gets a thick outside edge. Simple catch for keeper Tim Paine and Australia get one early. Vince departs for 2 and England are 31/2

0830 hrs IST: And we’re off! Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood to share the ball. James Vince and Alastair Cook will try to fend off early onslaught

0820 hrs IST: There is little for spin and Nathan Lyon in the first session if the pitch report is anything to go by. But if there is someone who can get wickets out of nowhere, it is the G.O.A.T.

0815 hrs IST: Hello and Good Morning for our live coverage from the Ashes. Another interesting day in the offing at the Adelaide under the lights. We start half an hour early once again with yet another rain interruption on Day 2. Expect Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins salivating at the chance of going out there and testing the England batsman bright and early.

