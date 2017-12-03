Live Cricket Score, Australia vs England Ashes 2017 2nd Test Day 2: Stuart Broad strikes early to dismiss Handscomb

Australia vs England Ashes 2017, Live Cricket Score: England need to strike early in second Aus vs Eng Test. (Source: AP) Australia vs England Ashes 2017, Live Cricket Score: England need to strike early in second Aus vs Eng Test. (Source: AP)

In a rain affected opening day of the first-ever day-night Test in the Ashes, Australia were 209/4 at stumps with the hosts nosing ahead but only by a slender margin. The highlight, arguably, of the day was debutant Craig Overton dismissing Steve Smith for his first Test wicket. England need to make the most of the opening session on the second day with the second new ball and fresh pitch on offer. Else, Australia could run away with it and make it a mountain for England to climb. The opening day finished with 9 overs less which means the second day’s play starts half an hour early.

0845 hrs IST: GONE! What a start for England on this second day. Just the third delivery of the day and Stuart Broad has struck to dismiss Peter Handscomb. No runs added from his overnight score. A fuller delivery after two short ones, ball seams in and strikes the pad in front of the off stump. Snicks in off the deck and sneaks in close to the side of the bat. That was most definitely plumb. Considered the review for a moment but that’d have been a bad idea. Handscomb departs and great start for England

0840 hrs IST: As expected, players trot down for the second day’s play. No sun out, looks murky, quite dark Stuart Broad to get things underway, Australia are 209/4. Handscomb on 36 and Marsh on 20.

0830 hrs IST: Rain has stopped play and the covers are coming on. But it shouldn’t be long to keep the players away. It isn’t too much and should subside – or that’s what the weather prediction suggests.

0815 hrs IST: Hello and Good Morning from Adelaide on the second day of the second Test between Australia and England. The visitors need to hit the ground running from the onset before the sun starts to settle down and make things difficult for the bowlers. For now, following the showers yesterday and overnight, it is expected to be helpful for the bowlers. Unless Peter Handscomb and Shaun Marsh bat through cautiously.

TEAMS:

England XI: Alastair Cook, Mark Stoneman, James Vince, Joe Root, Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Stuart Broad, Jake Ball, James Anderson.

Australia XI: Steven Smith, David Warner, Cameron Bancroft, Usman Khawaja, Peter Handscomb, Shaun Marsh, Tim Paine, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

