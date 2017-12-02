Live Cricket Score, Australia vs England Ashes 2017 2nd Test Day 1: Australia lose Cameron Bancroft immediately after restart

Australia vs England Ashes 2017, Live Cricket Score: Aus vs Eng got off to a delayed start as rain plays spoilsport. (AP) Australia vs England Ashes 2017, Live Cricket Score: Aus vs Eng got off to a delayed start as rain plays spoilsport. (AP)

Live Cricket Score Ashes 2017 Live Australia vs England 2nd Test Day 1: Australia got off to a brilliant start in Adelaide in the second Test against before rain stopped play. The rain arrived to halt Australia’s progress twice. England could not pick up have begun well after put into bat by England in the second Test at Adelaide Oval. England won the toss in the day-night Test and elected to bowl. This is the first time that Australia and England are playing a day-night Test during the Ashes series. England have a chance to level the series after suffering a big loss in the first Test in Brisbane. Australia won Brisbane Test by 10 wickets and will like to continue their form in the second Test but pink-ball Test would be a different ball game altogehter. Catch the Live Cricket Score and Updates of the Ashes 2nd Test here

Live Cricket Score Ashes 2017 Australia vs England 2nd Test Day 1 Live Updates

1210 hrs IST: What a beautiful cover drive from Warner. Anderson just pitched a little too wide and he is so good in that area. Played with absolute class for a four. AUS 45/1.

1155 hrs IST: England are bowling with intent now, as soon as the match has started. There has been a run-out, and edge-and-miss and a huge LBW appeal within just three overs. Could this session have a massive turnaround?

Already better from England … More intent … better body language … #Ashes … #LoveIt — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) December 2, 2017

1148 hrs IST: WICKET! Bancroft is run out! It seems the break hampered the concentration of the two batsmen in the middle. A misfield from Moeen Ali prompts Warner to steal a single and Bancroft runs way out of the crease. Woakes does the damage with a direct hit. Bancroft leaves on 10. AUS 33/1

1145 hrs IST: Here we go! We finally have a re-start. Woakes will bowl the final delivery of his ball to Bancroft. Let’s hope there is no more interruption from rain throughout the day’s play.

1135 hrs IST: There are several thoughts from cricketing experts on English skipper Joe Root’s decision to choose to bowl first after winning the toss.

Will Joe Roots decision to bowl first here on a flat pitch in Adelaide be up there with shockers like Nassar Hussain’s decision back in Brisbane a few years ago or Ricky Ponting’s at Edbaston in 2005 ? Thoughts ? — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) 2 December 2017

1130 hrs IST: The covers are coming off again and the play is expected to start in next 15 minutes. That is, of course, the rain gods show some mercy and showers do not make a return.

1120 hrs IST: Joe Root might regret his decision to choose to bowl first as English bowlers might not get a crack with the new ball before lights turn on, due to the delay caused by rain.

1110 hrs IST: Play was expected to re-start in a few minutes now. But now there has been another spell of rain, and it seems we might have some more delay in the match.

1100 hrs IST: The match was expected to have a re-start but it seems there has been another delay. There is no update so far on when we will be able to have a re-start at Adelaide.

1050 hrs IST: Now it seems the players are going for a tea. And the match will start in about 10 minutes.

1045 hrs IST: Just when it looked we are going to have a re-start again in the match, the rain is back and the covers are on.

1030 hrs IST: David Warner and Cameron Bancroft gave Australia a good start, especially with English seamers Stuart Broad struggling with strong winds. Broad, particularly looked irritated and bothered, and even questioned the umpire and his captain about it. Australia got to a healthy 33/0 with Warner on 21* and Bancroft playing on 10* before the play was interrupted by rain.

1025 hrs IST: Craig Overton received his Test debut for England and what a moment for the spinner, to start off with Ashes.

What a moment for @craigoverton12 👏 He receives his cap ahead of his Test debut… #Ashes pic.twitter.com/88qv6Ta2zm

— The Ashes on BT Sport (@btsportcricket) 2 December 2017

England XI: Alastair Cook, Mark Stoneman, James Vince, Joe Root, Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Stuart Broad, Jake Ball, James Anderson.

Australia Squad: Steven Smith, David Warner, Cameron Bancroft, Usman Khawaja, Peter Handscomb, Shaun Marsh, Tim Paine, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd