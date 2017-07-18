Live cricket score, Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe, One off Test, Day 5: Sri Lanka lose Kusal Mendis in chase against Zimbabwe

Live cricket score, Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe, One Off Test Day 5: Sri Lanka look to bat to the biggest chase at home against Zimbabwe. (Source: AP) Live cricket score, Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe, One Off Test Day 5: Sri Lanka look to bat to the biggest chase at home against Zimbabwe. (Source: AP)

The equation heading into the fifth day is fair and simple: Sri Lanka need 218 runs to win and Zimbabwe need 7 wickets to pick up their first ever away Test series win and how big a coup would it be to get it in Sri Lanka – the place where the hosts trampled Australia 3-0 just a year back. Things are far different now and their early exit in the ICC Champions Trophy and defeat in the ODI series reflected that. The onus lies firmly on Sri Lanka’s middle order to get them over the line in what would be the biggest chase on the island. Catch live scores and updates from Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe in One Off Test on Day 5.

Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe, One off Test, Day 5 Live Scores and Updates: Angelo Mathews and Kusal Mendis get Sri Lanka underway in their mammoth chase.

TEAMS:

Sri Lanka: Upul Tharanga, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal (capt.), Angelo Mathews, Asela Gunaratne, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Dilruwan Perera, Rangana Herath, Suranga Lakmal, Lahiru Kumara.

Zimbabwe: Regis Chakabva, Hamilton Masakadza, Tarisai Musakanda, Craig Ervine, Sean Williams, Sikander Raza, Malcolm Waller, Peter Moor (wk), Graeme Cremer (capt.), Chris Mpofu, Donald Tiripano.

