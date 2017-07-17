Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe, Live Cricket Score, One-off Test Day 4: Sri Lanka have their backs against the wall against Zimbabwe

Live cricket score, Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe: Zimbabwe look to build on their commanding position on Day 4. (Source: AP) Live cricket score, Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe: Zimbabwe look to build on their commanding position on Day 4. (Source: AP)

Heading into Day 4 of this one-off Test, Zimbabwe lead by 262 runs with four wickets left in the bag and two set batsmen in Sikandar Raza and Malcolm Waller in the middle. The first session could dictate how things pan out in this contest after Waller admitted that the win in the ODI series gave them the confidence to go after Sri Lanka and go after Sri Lanka they have. If Sri Lanka can somehow move things their way with quick wickets, it could be all to play for. Catch live scores and updates from Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe, only Test Day 4.

Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe, Live Score and Updates, Day 4:

TEAMS:

Sri Lanka: Upul Tharanga, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal (capt.), Angelo Mathews, Asela Gunaratne, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Dilruwan Perera, Rangana Herath, Suranga Lakmal, Lahiru Kumara.

Zimbabwe: Regis Chakabva, Hamilton Masakadza, Tarisai Musakanda, Craig Ervine, Sean Williams, Sikander Raza, Malcolm Waller, Peter Moor (wk), Graeme Cremer (capt.), Chris Mpofu, Donald Tiripano.

