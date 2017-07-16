Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe, Live Cricket score, One-off Test Day 3: Zimbabwe look to consolidate lead at Colombo

Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe, live cricket score, one-off Test Day 3: Zimbabwe look to capitalise on the start at Colombo. (Source: Twitter) Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe, live cricket score, one-off Test Day 3: Zimbabwe look to capitalise on the start at Colombo. (Source: Twitter)

Visitors Zimbabwe pushed Sri Lanka on backfoot on day 2 after the home side ended day’s play at 293/7. Graeme Cremer’s side would now be looking forward to take the first innings lead on Sunday. Openers Tharanga and Karunaratne gave Sri Lanka a good strat in reply to Zimbabwe’s 365 when the two posted a 50-run stand for the first wicket. Tharanga notched up his fifty in the process. But later, Sri Lanka began to lose wickets at regular intervals only to get reduced to 116/3. New skipper, Dinesh Chandimal and Angelo Mathews did provide some resistance. Chandimal went on to score 55 while Mathews chipped in with 41. After a decent stand between Mathews and Chandimal, Zimbabwe once again grabbed few wickets. Skipper Graeme Cremer was the pick of the bowlers as he scalped three wickets.

Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe, Day 3 score and updates:

TEAMS:

Sri Lanka: Upul Tharanga, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal (capt.), Angelo Mathews, Asela Gunaratne, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Dilruwan Perera, Rangana Herath, Suranga Lakmal, Lahiru Kumara.

Zimbabwe: Regis Chakabva, Hamilton Masakadza, Tarisai Musakanda, Craig Ervine, Sean Williams, Sikander Raza, Malcolm Waller, Peter Moor (wk), Graeme Cremer (capt.), Chris Mpofu, Donald Tiripano.

