Live Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe, only Test Day 2 score: Sri Lanka look to regain control after record breaking day for Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe, riding high on Craig Ervine’s unbeaten 151, posted a record 344/8 on Day 1 of the one-off Test in Colombo on Friday. This is the best ever score by Zimbabwe in a single day’s play of a Test match. After winning the toss, the visitors were in a spot of bother as they lost the top-order cheaply. Ervine, however, stood solid at one end and had crucial partnerships with Sikander Raza and Malcolm Waller. Both Waller and Raza hit fifties. Towards the end of the day’s play, Ervine had solid stands with the lower order and his unbeaten partnership with Donald Tiripano remains the team’s best ninth-wicket stand against the hosts in a Test match.

Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe, Day 2 Live score and updates:

