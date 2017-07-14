Live cricket score, Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe, 1st Test Day 1: Sri Lanka asked to bowl first after Zimbabwe win toss

Live cricket score, Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Day 1: Dinesh Chandimal will lead Sri Lanka for the first time. (Source: AP File) Live cricket score, Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Day 1: Dinesh Chandimal will lead Sri Lanka for the first time. (Source: AP File)

Sri Lanka come into this one-off Test after an unprecedented and disappointing 3-2 defeat in the ODIs and the effect of that has already been felt with heads rolling. Angelo Mathews has stepped down as captain from all formats of the game and Dinesh Chandimal has stepped in. One wouldn’t think that Zimbabwe can edge Lanka in a Test in the island nation but then that is what everyone thought in the ODIs too – before Zimbabwe won their first away series in eight years. Chandimal’s presence would be a massive raise to Sri Lanka’s hopes but the debut as captain may cause some nerves. Catch live score and updates from 1st Test of Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe on Day 1 at R Premadasa Stadium.

Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe, Live Scores and Updates, 1st Test Day 1: Zimbabwe have won the toss and they’re batting first. Sri Lanka are hoping to turn things around after a disappointing show in the ODI series. Will things change in the longest format?

TEAMS:

Sri Lanka: Upul Tharanga, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal (capt.), Angelo Mathews, Asela Gunaratne, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Dilruwan Perera, Rangana Herath, Suranga Lakmal, Lahiru Kumara.

Zimbabwe: Regis Chakabva, Hamilton Masakadza, Tarisai Musakanda, Craig Ervine, Sean Williams, Sikander Raza, Malcolm Waller, Peter Moor (wk), Graeme Cremer (capt.), Chris Mpofu, Donald Tiripano.

