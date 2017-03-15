Live cricket score, Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test Day 1: Sri Lanka lose Dimuth Karunaratne early against Bangladesh

Live cricket score, Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test Day 1: Bangladesh would look to come back into the series with the second Test in Colombo. (Source: AP) Live cricket score, Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test Day 1: Bangladesh would look to come back into the series with the second Test in Colombo. (Source: AP)

This second Test in Colombo will be 100th Test for Bangladesh and could very well prove to be the added boost that the team needs to get back into the series and find the leveller. Prior to the game, a big change was made already in the aftermath of Bangladesh’s 259 run loss in Galle in the opening Test. Mahmudullah has been dropped for the second Test leaving his place for the ODIs to follow in question. For now, the status remains that the legend and experienced player won’t be part of the decisive Test. Sri Lanka looked to be in good condition and form in the opening Test but their top order does leave some concerns which Bangladesh could do well to exploit.

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test Day 1 Live Score and Updates:

1041 hrs IST: GONE! Karunaratne goes for an expansive drive on the up to Mustafizur but only manages to get an outside edge that goes flying to Mehedi Hasan at gully. That is very well taken by the Bangladesh spinner.

1039 hrs IST: First bowling change of the morning as Mehedi Hasan comes on to bowl. On the last ball of the over, he sees Tharanga leave confidently or was that a very nervous leave? Either way, it is very close to the stumps as keeper collects the ball into the gloves. Incredible how it didn’t bowl him out.

1016 hrs IST: Beautiful start for Bangladesh with the new ball. Both the bowlers getting the ball to beat the outside of the bat, getting some leg before shouts going and now Karunaratne survives. Gets an outside edge and the ball finds the small gap between second and third slip. Neat bowling to start things off

1005 hrs IST: Dimuth Kuranartne and Upul Tharanga come on out to bat and open the Sri Lanka innings. Subashis Roy and Mustafizur Rahman have the ball

1001 hrs IST: TEAMS:

SRI LANKA: Dimuth Karunaratne, Upul Tharanga, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Asela Gunaratne, Dhananjaya de Silva, Niroshan Dickwella, Dilruwan Perera, Rangana Herath (capt), Suranga Lakmal, Lakshan Sandakan

BANGLADESH: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Imrul Kayes, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Sabbir Rahman, Mosaddek Hossain, Mehedi Hasan, Taijul Islam, Subashis Roy, Mustafizur Rahman

Changes for the teams: Dhananjaya de Silva comes in, Lahiru Kumara out for Sri Lanka. Four changes for Bangladesh. Mosaddek Hossain gets his Test debut. Imrul, Taijul and Sabbir are back in the side with Mominul, Mahmudullah, Liton and Taskin missing out

1000 hrs IST: TOSS: Sri Lanka have won the toss and have opted to bat first

1000 hrs IST: Hello and good morning for the second Test between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. Sri Lanka are looking to build on their massive 259 run win in Galle and ensure a series whitewash. On the other hand, Bangladesh would look to level matters at a ground which has over the past produced results and not gone on to be a draw-friendly pitch. Will that stay the same? We’d find out. Meanwhile, reasons to celebrate for Bangladesh administrators with the country playing their 100th Test match.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd