Live Cricket Score, Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, 3rd ODI: Sri Lanka lose Tharanga as Taskin Ahmed strikes for Bangladesh

Live Cricket Score, Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, 3rd ODI: Bangladesh lead four-match ODI series 1-0.

After rain washed the second ODI in Dambulla, Sri Lanka will be eyeing to continue from where they left in the previous clash while the visitors will be hoping of not repeating the mistakes they made. Hosts will once again rely on their top order batsman and captain Upul Tharanga while Mashrafe Mortaza-led side will need their big names to perform for them.

1050 hrs IST: WICKET! Mehedi strikes as he gets dangerous Gunathilaka out. Mahmudullah takes a sitter and good bowling by the bowler. Sri Lanka lose their first after 10 overs.

1025 hrs IST: Five overs gone and Sri Lanka are 31 for the loss of no wicket. Gunathilaka batting at 12 and with two fours and a six, Tharanga is not out for 16.

1013 hrs IST: DROPPED! This can prove to be costly for Bangladesh as Mortaza drops Gunathilaka.

1010 hrs IST: FOUR! A boundary to end the second over. A four to begin the over and a four to end the over for Tharanga. Sri Lanka 12/0

1000 hrs IST: Tharanga and Gunathilaka are in the middle while Mortaza to begin the proceedings for Bangladesh.

0945 hrs IST: Both the captains are out in the middle and ready for the toss. Mortaza wins the toss and elects to field first. Once again Sri Lanka will heavily rely on Tharanga and Gunathilaka for a strong start.

0925 hrs IST: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh third ODI. Just a quick recap of the series so far. Bangladesh won the series opener by 90-runs to take 1-0 lead. Hosts came back strong in the second ODI and showed a good batting show, however, after setting a target of 311 runs, rain played spoilsport as the second game in Dambulla was called off.

