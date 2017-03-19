Live Cricket Score, Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test Day 5: Dilruwan Perera, Suranga Lakmal to begin Sri Lanka’s innings

Live Cricket Score, Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test Day 5: Bangladesh will look to pick up last two wickets as quick as possible. Live Cricket Score, Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test Day 5: Bangladesh will look to pick up last two wickets as quick as possible.

Playing their 100th Test, Bangladesh will be eyeing to make it a memorable one. Sri Lanka, who lead the series 1-0, will begin the final day with 268/8 and with a lead of 139. Visiting captain Mushfiqur Rahim will need to marshal his troops well so that they bowl out hosts as quick as possible and successfully chase down the total. Rangana Herath will be looking to continue Sri Lanka’s six match unbeaten run while touring side will need to do a bit more to end their loosing streak. As the pitch provided turn on Day 4, it will be upto the spinners to use the conditions well and out play the batsmen.

