Live cricket score, Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test Day 4: Sri Lanka look to chase down Bangladesh’s lead

Live cricket score, Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, 3rd Test Day 4: Shakib Al Hasan produced a heroic century to take Bangladesh into the lead. (Source: AP)

Playing their 100th Test match, Bangladesh gave themselves a strong chance of making it a memorable one with a hundred by Shakib Al Hasan and a solid 75 run knock by Mosaddek Hossain. Their partnership of 131 runs took the visitors into the lead for only the second time when batting second. At the end, Bangladesh led by 129 runs. Upul Tharanga and Dimuth Karunaratne withstood the pressure in the final session and came out unscathed to still trail by 75 runs. Catch live scores and updates from Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh on Day 4 of the Colombo Test.

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 4 Live score and updates:

