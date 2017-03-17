Live Cricket Score, Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test Day 3: Bangladesh look to rebuild against Sri Lanka. Live Cricket Score, Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test Day 3: Bangladesh look to rebuild against Sri Lanka.

After a brilliant start to Bangladesh innings, the visitors lost momentum and were at 214 for 5 at stumps on day two of the second Test against Sri Lanka. Dinesh Chandimal helped Sri Lanka from 238 for 7 at stumps on day one to 338 in the first innings with a century. Bangladesh threw away a good start and are facing a danger of trailing Sri Lanka in the first innings. Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim are the unbeaten batsmen for them. Catch the live cricket score and live cricket updates of SL vs BAN here

Live Cricket Score Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 3rd Test Day 3

0915 hrs IST: Day two in Colombo was one of the most bizarre day’s of cricket. After Sri Lanka’s 338, Bangladesh were going good in reply but Imrul Kayes one moment of madness made it Sri Lanka’s day as they picked up five wickets

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd