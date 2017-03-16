Live Cricket Score, Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 2: Bangladesh look to bowl out Sri Lanka

Menu
Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 2 Live Cricket Score: Catch the Live Scores and Updates of SL vs BAN here.

By: Express Web Desk | Colombo | Published:March 16, 2017 9:45 am
live cricket score, live cricket, live cricket blog, live cricket updates, sri lanka vs bangladesh, sl vs ban, sri lanka vs bangladesh live, sri lanka vs bangladesh live score, sl vs ban live score, sl vs ban live streaming, sri lanka cricket, bangladesh cricket, sri lanka vs bangladesh live video streaming, cricket news, sports news Live cricket score, Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test Day 2: Dinesh Chandimal kept the hosts going on the opening day. (Source: AP)

Bangladesh’s 100th Test began on a positive note for the team as they picked up regular wickets against Sri Lanka in the second Test in Colombo. Sri Lanka were 238 for the loss of seven wickets, thanks to a fighting, unbeaten 86 from Dinesh Chandimal. The captain of the hosts Rangana Herath was the other unbeaten batsman, on 18. The umpires called for early stumps on the opening day due to bad light and only 84 overs were possible. Mustafizur Rahman and Mehedi Hasan both picked up two wickets for the visitors. Catch the live cricket score and updates of the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Test here

