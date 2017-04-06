Latest News
  • Live Cricket Score, Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, 2nd T20I: Bangladesh win toss, elect to bat against Sri Lanka

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: April 6, 2017 6:55 pm
Live Cricket Score, Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, 2nd T20I: Mashrafe Mortaza will be playing his last T20I match. (Source: AP)

Bangladesh will look to end their Sri Lanka tour with a win in the second and the final T20 international in Colombo. Hosts rode on Kusal Perera’s knock of 77 to win the first match by six wickets. While for the visitors, bowlers will have to pull up their sleeves and fielders will need to avoid mis-fielding. This will be Mashrafe Mortaza’s last T20I match. Stay tuned for live score and updates of Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh second T20I here

Live score, Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh:

