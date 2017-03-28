Live cricket score, Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, 2nd ODI: Sri Lanka look to keep series alive against Bangladesh

Live cricket score, Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, 2nd ODI: Bangladesh lead the ODI series 1-0. (Source: AP) Live cricket score, Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, 2nd ODI: Bangladesh lead the ODI series 1-0. (Source: AP)

Things have gone wrong for Sri Lanka one after the other – on and off the field. On the field they lost the second Test and thus drew the series and then opened with a disappointing loss in the first ODI of the series. Off the field, injuries have struck. Niroshan Dickwella is injured and out of the series with offspinner Dilruwan Perera, pacers Nuwan Pradeep and Nuwan Kulasekara coming the squad. Visiting Bangladesh have the momentum and are on a high. They could then clinch the ODI series in the three-match series.

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, 2nd ODI Live:

1330 hrs IST: Hello and welcome to the live blog for the second ODI between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. Bangladesh posted 324/5 – their second highest ODI total – in the first ODI and the skipper Mashrafe Mortaza wants the batsmen to convert good starts into even bigger scores. Dambulla was the venue for the first ODI and is the venue for the second ODI as well, will we see the same result? Or Sri Lanka will show more resolve and be smarter in their approach – both with the bat and with the ball?

