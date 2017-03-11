Live Cricket Score, Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 5: Bangladesh lose four wickets in the first hour as Sri Lanka gun for win

Live Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh: Bangladesh are facing steep odds on Day 5. (Source: Twitter) Live Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh: Bangladesh are facing steep odds on Day 5. (Source: Twitter)

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Live Updates:

1037 hrs IST: GONE! Shakib Al Hasan c Karunaratne b Herath, That’s off Shakib’s gloves, this is a big one for the hosts. Shakib and Mushfiqur Rahim were providing some stability to the Bangladesh innings but the former walks off without caring for a review. It was a good catch despite the amount of time Karunaratne had diving forward. That’s the fourth wicket in this one hour.

1012 hrs IST: OUT! Its all falling apart for Bangladesh. Tamim Iqbal c Gunaratne b Perera, Bangladesh 83/3. Are they going for the review, are they not? It seems they won’t. Sri Lanka have taken three wickets in the first hour.

1001 hrs IST: Another confusion here. So Mominul Haque was given out by the umpire off Perera. Mominul consults with Iqbal and it seems he went for the review and then started walking off. Finally he is stopped and the third umpire takes a look at it. They stuck with the umpire’s call so Mominul Haque has been dismissed for 9, Bangladesh lose their second wicket.

0958 hrs IST: That has to be one of the strangest start to a day of Test cricket you will see with Sarkar almost wasting a review for a clean bowled. Must have though that it was the wicket keeper who dislodged the bails. Bangladesh looked jittery in that first over from Gunaratne but are now holding their own.

0948 hrs IST: GONE! Soumya Sarkar right off the second ball of the day, b Gunaratne for 53. Sarkar was almost caught at short leg in the previous ball but this one has gone straight through and takes off the bails. It seems Sarkar is pondering to review it! How can you review something when the bails have come off? In the end Sarkar sees better sense and walks off. Bangladesh lose their first wicket early.

0943 hrs IST: Players getting out onto the pitch and we seem to be ready to go. How long will Soumya Sarkar and Tamim Iqbal hold on, we will have to wait and watch. Asela Gunaratne to bowl the first over of the day.

0912 hrs IST: Dinesh Chandimal’s power hitting had helped Sri Lanka swell their lead to 456 runs and that has pretty much put the match out of the reach of Bangladesh. The latter did start well and haven’t lost a wicket on Day 4. Soumya Sarkar got his maiden half century and he has made an opening partnership of 67 with Tamim Iqbal. Bangladesh do have a good chance of wriggling a draw out of this match so Sri Lanka have their job cut out – take all 10 wickets of the visitors and go to Colombo with a smile on their faces.

Bangladesh have their task cut out on the final day of the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle. Sri Lanka batted in the second innings and declared it for 274 for the loss of six wickets, after taking a lead of 456 run. Upul Tharanga top-scored for Sri Lanka with 115 runs – his 3rd Test century and first at home. Kusal Mendis scored a fifty for the hosts. Chasing 457 for an improbable win, Bangladesh were 67/0 with Soumya Sarkar scoring a fifty. With rain around in Galle, Bangladesh will pray for the rain gods to help them. On the final day they need 390 more runs in three runs, Bangladesh will hope to survive the fifth day. Catch the live cricket score and live cricket updates of the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 1st Test here.

