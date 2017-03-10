Live cricket score, Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Day 4: Sri Lanka start positively in second innings against Bangladesh

Live cricket score, Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Day 4: Bangladesh would look to contain Sri Lanka in the second innings. (Source: AP) Live cricket score, Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Day 4: Bangladesh would look to contain Sri Lanka in the second innings. (Source: AP)

The final session on Day 3 was washed out at Galle with rain gods preventing the hosts from making any inroads and building momentum on the visiting Bangladesh side who were bowled out for 312 runs despite a resolute 85 run knock from Mushfiqur Rahim. This allowed Sri Lanka to take a 182 run lead into the second innings with two days left to play. Rangana Herath was the pick of the bowlers with three wickets to his name. Fourth day promises to be another tricky one with prediction of gloomy weather. Catch live score and updates from 1st Test between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh on Day 4.

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Day 4 Live score and updates:

1029 hrs IST: After 11 overs, Bangladesh get the first maiden of the morning courtesy Mehedi Hasan. Sri Lanka have done well to rotate strike without playing any dangerous shots. 38/0 after 12 overs

1005 hrs IST: DROPPED! Karunaratne goes wide of the crease and tries play it inside out over short cover, where Shakib Al Hasan lifts his hands but never looks to be able to catch it. Manages to stop the ball’s momentum as he parries it. 1 run comes from it. Karunaratne survives on 7

1000 hrs IST: Tharanga and Karunaratne open the innings for Sri Lanka. Subashish Roy and Mehedi Hasan take the ball for the visiting Bangladesh. Patient start. 12 runs in 5 overs.

0945 hrs IST: Hello and Good morning folks! We’re set for the fourth day’s play at Galle between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. The hosts couldn’t come out to bat and add to their 182 run lead from Thursday with rain playing spoilsport. No such concerns at the moment though. Dark clouds on the horizon but for now, we’re clear to go.

