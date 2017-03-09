Live Cricket Score, Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 3: Bangladesh look to rebuild against Sri Lanka. (Source: AP) Live Cricket Score, Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 3: Bangladesh look to rebuild against Sri Lanka. (Source: AP)

Sri Lanka will consider themselves ahead after two days’ play in Galle. Bangladesh who began well after Sri Lanka posted 494 in their first innings, two wickets late in the evening to slip to 133 for the loss of two wickets and trail Sri Lanka by 361 runs now. Tamim Iqbal and Soumya Sarkar shared a 118-run stand for the opening wicket before the former was dismissed run-out. Mominul Haque was the second batsman to be dismissed. Bangladesh will resume with unbeaten batsmen Sarkar and Mushfiqur Rahim. Catch the live cricket score and live cricket updates of Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 3 here.

0910 hrs IST: Warm welcome to the coverage of the third day’s play of the first Test between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh from Galle. The visitors will resume the innings at 133 for the loss of two wickets and 361 runs behind Sri Lanka’s 494.