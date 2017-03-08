Live Cricket Score, Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, 1st Test, Day 2: Sri Lanka look to consolidate against Bangladesh. Live Cricket Score, Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, 1st Test, Day 2: Sri Lanka look to consolidate against Bangladesh.

Sri Lanka take the field on second day of the first Test in a commanding position after Kusal Mendis produced the goods with the bat, scoring his second century in Test cricket. Bangladesh were off to a good start and had dismissed two Lankan batsmen before Lunch. But a 190-run stand between Mendis and Asela Gunaratne saw Sri Lanka reach 321/4 at stumps of the opening day in Galle. A good first innings total will put pressure on the visitors, who have shown great spirit in the recent past, but now have to tackle the spin of Rangana Herath, who has been named Sri Lanka’s captain. Dimuth Karunaratne, Upul Tharang, Dinesh Chandimal and Gunaratne were the wickets to fall on the first day. Mendis stayed unbeaten on 166. Catch the live cricket score and live cricket updates of the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Test here

Live Cricket Score, Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Day 2

0910 hrs IST: Welcome to the coverage of the second day’s play from the first Test between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh from Galle. Sri Lanka resume the day at 321 for the loss of four wickets with Kusal Medis unbeaten on 166.

