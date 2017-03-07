Live Cricket Score, Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Day 1: Sri Lanka cautious with bat against Bangladesh

Live Cricket Score, Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Day 1: Sri Lanka face Bangladesh at home. (Source: File) Live Cricket Score, Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Day 1: Sri Lanka face Bangladesh at home. (Source: File)

Sri Lanka host Bangladesh for a two-match Test series and the first Test begins in Galle on Tuesday. The last time Bangladesh came to Sri Lanka, Mushfiqur Rahim scored a double century, his country’s first. But this time, Sri Lanka are rebuilding, for long now, and even Bangladesh are not the young ones in Test cricket. For Bangladesh, Mustafizur Rahman is back in the fold and he will test the Sri Lankan batsmen. The pitch in Galle has a little bit of grass which is unusual for a Galle wicket. This makes the toss all the more important. Catch the live cricket score and live cricket updates of Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh here

Live Cricket Score, Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 1

1012 hrs IST: Two overs bowled and Sri Lanka are three for no loss. Tight line from Taskin and Rahman in the first overs. Sri Lanak cautious

1006 hrs IST: Single from the first over for Sri Lanka. Tharanga yet to face a delivery. Taskin Ahmed will he sharing the attack with Mustafizur. Karunaratne on strike

1001 hrs ITS: Mustafizur Rahman to bowl to Dimuth Karunaratne with the new ball. Upul Tharanga the other opener for Sri Lanka

0955 hrs IST: The two teams and the officials are out on the ground for the National Anthems. Bangladesh first, followed by Sri Lanka

0943 hrs IST: Playing XI for Sri Lanka

Dimuth Karunaratne, Upul Tharanga, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Niroshan Dickwella, Asela Gunaratne, Dilruwan Perera, Rangana Herath, Suranga Lakmal, Lahiru Kumara, Lakshan Sandakan

0940 hrs IST: Playing XI for Bangladesh

Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Mominul Haque, Mahmudullah, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das, Mehedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Subashis Roy, Mustafizur Rahman

0932 hrs IST: Sri Lanka have won the toss and Rangana Herath, their new captain, has elected to bat in Galle

0920 hrs IST: Welcome to the coverage of the first Test between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. This will be a big test for Sri Lanka as they have had some disastrous matches in South Africa. Bangladesh will fancy their chances to the recent results

Squads: Sri Lanka: Rangana Herath, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva, Niroshan Dickwella, Nuwan Pradeep, Asela Gunaratne, Dimuth Karunaratne, Lahiru Kumara, Suranga Lakmal, Kusal Mendis, Dilruwan Perera, Malinda Pushpakumara, Lakshan Sandakan, Vikum Sanjaya, Upul Tharanga

Bangladesh: Mushfiqur Rahim, Kamrul Islam Rabbi, Liton Das, Mahmudullah, Mehedi Hasan Miraz, Mominul Haque, Mosaddek Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Rubel Hossain, Sabbir Rahman, Shakib Al Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Subashis Roy, Taijul Islam, Tamim Iqbal, Taskin Ahmed

