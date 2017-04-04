Live cricket score, Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, 1st T20: Bangladesh opt to bat, rain interrupts play before start against Sri Lanka

Live cricket score, Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, 1st T20: Sri Lanka take on Bangladesh in Colombo. (Source: AP) Live cricket score, Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, 1st T20: Sri Lanka take on Bangladesh in Colombo. (Source: AP)

The Test series between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh finished 1-1. The ODI series finished 1-1 with the second ODI washed out. Now it is on to the T20s and it looks like that could finish all even too with just two T20s to play for. The first of them, to be played in Colombo, could decide the way this “series” goes. Home side would have some concerns at the top of the order. Catch live score and updates from Sri Lanka vs Bangaldesh in first T20.

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, 1st T20 Live Score and Updates:

1855 hrs IST: Just as the anthems begin, it starts to drizzle. And it has become heavier now. Covers on to protect the entire field. Players run off just as the anthems finish. Could be a lengthy delay.

1850 hrs IST: TEAMS:

Sri Lanka: Kusal Perera, Dilshan Munaweera, Upul Tharanga (capt), Chamara Kapugedera, Asela Gunaratne, Milinda Siriwardana, Thisara Perera, Seekkuge Prasanna, Nuwan Kulasekara, Lasith Malinga, Vikum Sanjaya

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Sabbir Rahman, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Mosaddek Hossain, Mahmudullah, Mashrafe Mortaza (capt.), Mohammad Saifuddin, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed

Debut for Mohammad Saifuddin

1842 hrs IST: Another big news from the centre is, Mashrafe Mortaza announcing his T20 retirement. He is playing tonight but this series will be his last.

1840 hrs IST: TOSS: Bangladesh have won the toss and they’re batting first.

1840 hrs IST: Hello and welcome to the first T20 of the two-match series. It has been even throughout so far between these two sub-continent teams. Will that trend follow into the shortest version too? We’ll find out. If the rain and the weather doesn’t hurt the game. 51% chance of rain in about an hour’s time.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd