Live cricket score Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 1st ODI: Bangladesh look to take Test momentum into ODI seroes

Live Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, 1st ODI: Sri Lanka have had mixed results under the captaincy of Upul Tharanga.

Sri Lanka take on Bangladesh for the first of a four match ODI series. Bangladesh come in good fettle as they managed to win their second Test match against Sri Lanka. It was their 100th Test match and their second major victory in the space of a few months. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, were slammed by the indigenous media for their performance. Moreover, they come to this ODI series on the back of some inconsistent form 50-over cricket. Bangladesh, on the other hand, are boosted by the return of captain Mashrafe Mortaza.

Live Updates, Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, 1st ODI:

1327 hrs IST: From mock obituaries to being touted as one of the worst ever sides to play for the country, the Sri Lankan media have shredded apart the team that lost against Bangladesh in the second Test and thus had to settle for a draw. Sri Lanka’s ODI form has been more erratic than that in the longest format of the game. Since 2015, they have lost series against Pakistan, Australia, England, South Africa and New Zealand.Bangladesh, on other hand, have proven themselves to be formidable opponents in the 50 over format having won series against India, Pakistan and South Africa.

