Live Cricket Score, South Africa vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I: South Africa win toss, elect to bat against Sri Lanka

South Africa vs Sri Lanka Live Score: Live Cricket Score of SA vs SL T20I match here.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: January 25, 2017 9:35 pm
South Africa and Sri Lanka will clash for the final time in the three-match T20 international series with both teams winning previous one T20I each. Sri Lanka held their nerves to cross the line in the second T20I and South Africa managed to win the first. The third and final T20I will also mark the return of AB de Villiers, who was out of the South Africa team for a long time. Though he has not made clear about his return to Test cricket, he hopes to play ODIs till 2019 World Cup. He scored a century on his return to domestic cricket just a couple of days back. Sri Lanka will have to manage without Angelo Mathews as he has returned home after injury. Catch the live cricket score of SA vs SL T20I here.

vinaysiwach January 25, 20179:39 pm

Hendricks the ends the over the way he began it, with a four! South Africa make it 12 runs in the second over the they are 22 for no loss after 2 overs

vinaysiwach January 25, 20179:36 pm

Nuwan Kulasekara will bowl hte second over for Sri Lanka and Hendricks starts with a boundary off the first ball

vinaysiwach January 25, 20179:35 pm

First boundary for South Africa. Smuts with a shot down the ground. Excellent start for South Africa as they get 10 runs from the first over

vinaysiwach January 25, 20179:33 pm

Smuts and Hendricks are the openers for South Africa and De Silva will bowl for Sri Lanka. Here we go

vinaysiwach January 25, 20179:16 pm

Playing XI for Sri Lanka

Niroshan Dickwella, Dhananjaya de Silva, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Upul Tharanga, Asela Gunaratne, Seekkuge Prasanna, Thikshila de Silva, Nuwan Kulasekera Laskan Sandakan, Isuru Udana

vinaysiwach January 25, 20179:15 pm

Playing XI for South Africa

Jon-Jon Smuts, Reeza Hendricks, AB de Villiers, David Miller, Farhaan Behardien, Mangaliso Moshele, Wayne Parnell, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dane Paterson, Imran Tahor, Lungi Ngidi

vinaysiwach January 25, 20179:06 pm

AB de Villiers returns to international cricket as he is confirmed playing. Two more changes in the South Africa line-up

vinaysiwach January 25, 20179:05 pm

TOSS

South Africa win the toss and elect to bat against Sri Lanka in the final T20 international in Cape Town

vinaysiwach January 25, 20179:01 pm

Hello and welcome to the coverage of the third and final T20 international between South Africa and Sri Lanka from Cape Town. The series in tied 1-1 and Sri Lanka have a very good chance to winning a series in South Africa. Angelo Mathews will be missing from the line-up but for South Africa, AB de Villiers returns

