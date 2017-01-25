Live Cricket Score, South Africa vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I: South Africa win toss, elect to bat against Sri Lanka

Live Cricket Score. SA vs SL, 3rd T20I: Sri Lanka, South Africa eye series win. (Source: AP) Live Cricket Score. SA vs SL, 3rd T20I: Sri Lanka, South Africa eye series win. (Source: AP)

South Africa and Sri Lanka will clash for the final time in the three-match T20 international series with both teams winning previous one T20I each. Sri Lanka held their nerves to cross the line in the second T20I and South Africa managed to win the first. The third and final T20I will also mark the return of AB de Villiers, who was out of the South Africa team for a long time. Though he has not made clear about his return to Test cricket, he hopes to play ODIs till 2019 World Cup. He scored a century on his return to domestic cricket just a couple of days back. Sri Lanka will have to manage without Angelo Mathews as he has returned home after injury. Catch the live cricket score of SA vs SL T20I here.

