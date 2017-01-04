Live Cricket Score, South Africa vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test Day 3: South Africa look to extend lead against Sri Lanka

Live Cricket Score, South Africa vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test Day 3: South Africa look to extend lead over Sri Lanka. (Source: Reuters) Live Cricket Score, South Africa vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test Day 3: South Africa look to extend lead over Sri Lanka. (Source: Reuters)

South Africa dished out another dominating performance with the ball to take control of the second Test against Sri Lanka at Newlands. When the hosts resume their innings at 35 for no loss, they will be leading by 317 runs in the second innings. Vernon Philander took four wickets in the first innings as South Africa bowled out Sri Lanka for 110 in the first innings. This gave them a 282-run lead. Sri Lanka were doing fairly well having made 51 runs for the loss of two wickets. But then came the onslaught. It started with Kusal Mendis falling making it 56/3 before Tea and ended with the final wicket of Nuwan Pradeep. The Proteas didn’t enforce a follow on and came out to bat.

