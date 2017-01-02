Menu
Live South Africa vs Sri Lanka second Test, Day 1: South Africa lose first wicket early on as Sri Lanka bowl first

Catch live updates of Day 1 of the second Test between South Africa and Sri Lanka.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: January 2, 2017 2:44 pm
south-africa-sri-lanka759 South Africa vs Sri Lanka second Test Day1: South Africa have lost a wicket early on. (Source: CSA twitter)

The wicket has more grass cover than usual at the iconic Cape Town venue and has been prepared to assist South Africa’s three-man seam attack as the hosts seek to win a second successive test and wrap up the three-match series.

But their batsmen will now have to weather what is expected to be a difficult first session on Monday.
The home side is unchanged from the team that beat Sri Lanka by 206 runs in the Boxing Day test at St George’s Park in Port Elizabeth.

Sri Lanka captain Angelo Mathews has won the toss and decided to bowl.

rohitmundayurie January 2, 20172:35 pm

South Africa are 20/1 after 7 overs. Hashim Amla, replacing Stephen Cook, and Dean Elgar are bringing some momentum to the the South African innings after the early wicket of Cook. Amla is on 11 from 22 balls, while Elgar has made 9 from 18. Both have hit a boundary each.

rohitmundayurie January 2, 20172:29 pm

Stephen Cook 0 c Mendis, b Lakmal, South Africa 0/1

The session has got tougher in the firest over itself. Lakmal continues to be the go-to man for Sri Lanka. There was a bit of movement and extra bounce, Cook pushes uncertainly and edges it to the keeper.

rohitmundayurie January 2, 20172:28 pm

South Africa thrashed Sri lanka in the first Test and the visitors will be hoping against a similar result at Cape Town. The second Test has started on a favourable note for the Sri Lankans with captain Angelo Mathews deciding to bowl first after winning the toss.

The Cape Town wicket has more grass than usual and is thus favourable for South Africa’s three-man seam attack. But, with the toss going the other way, the Proteas’ batsmen will have to weather out a tough session.

