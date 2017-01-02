Live South Africa vs Sri Lanka second Test, Day 1: South Africa lose first wicket early on as Sri Lanka bowl first

South Africa vs Sri Lanka second Test Day1: South Africa have lost a wicket early on. (Source: CSA twitter) South Africa vs Sri Lanka second Test Day1: South Africa have lost a wicket early on. (Source: CSA twitter)

The wicket has more grass cover than usual at the iconic Cape Town venue and has been prepared to assist South Africa’s three-man seam attack as the hosts seek to win a second successive test and wrap up the three-match series.

But their batsmen will now have to weather what is expected to be a difficult first session on Monday.

The home side is unchanged from the team that beat Sri Lanka by 206 runs in the Boxing Day test at St George’s Park in Port Elizabeth.

Sri Lanka captain Angelo Mathews has won the toss and decided to bowl.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd