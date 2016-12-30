Live cricket score, South Africa vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test Day 5: South Africa five wickets from win against Sri Lanka

Live Cricket Score, South Africa vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test Day 5: Angelo Mathews provided Lanka with some much needed solidity. (Source: AP File) Live Cricket Score, South Africa vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test Day 5: Angelo Mathews provided Lanka with some much needed solidity. (Source: AP File)

South Africa look to be well on their way to a win at Port Elizabeth in the first Test against Sri Lanka. The visitors were put in to chase 488 for the win and at stumps on Day 4, they were 240/5 and battling hard to starve off the Proteas seam-bowling attack.

Angelo Mathews, unbeaten on 58, is proving to be a hard nut to crack for South Africa but he would need the support of the lower middle order if they are to survive a fifth day ordeal. For South Africa, Kagiso Rabada and Keshav Maharaj have both picked up two wickets each. They were, however, helped by poor choice of shots by Sri Lanka and a run out. Catch live scores and updates from South Africa vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test Day 5.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd