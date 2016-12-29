Live cricket score, South Africa vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test Day 4: South Africa look to extend control against Sri Lanka

Live cricket score, South Africa vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test Day 4: Faf du Plessis stood unbeaten at stumps on Day 3. (Source: AP File photo) Live cricket score, South Africa vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test Day 4: Faf du Plessis stood unbeaten at stumps on Day 3. (Source: AP File photo)

South Africa have the upper hand and are in complete control of the opening Test against Sri Lanka going into the fourth day’s play at Port Elizabeth. Vernon Philander started the third day with two wickets in the opening over and went on to pick up five wickets to dismiss Sri Lanka for 205 thus taking an 81 run lead.

The batsmen then built on the narrow advantage to balloon their gap to 432 runs as the hosts were 351/5 at stumps after Stephen Cook’s hundred and Dean Elgar’s fifty. Dhananjaya De Silva leads the bowling effort with two wickets while first innings’ marquee player Lakmal has only picked one wicket thus far. Catch live scores and updates from South Africa vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test, Day 4 at Port Elizabeth.

