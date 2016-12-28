Live Cricket Score, South Africa vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test Day 3: South Africa bowl out Sri Lanka for 205, take 81 run lead

Live Cricket Score, South Africa vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test Day 3: Vernon Philander picked up a fifer on Day 3. (Source: Reuters File) Live Cricket Score, South Africa vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test Day 3: Vernon Philander picked up a fifer on Day 3. (Source: Reuters File)

Dhananjaya de Silva kept Sri Lanka’s hopes alive with a defiant innings on Day 2 of the first Test against South Africa at St George’s Park. De Silva remained 43 not out as the visitors struggled to 181 for seven and still trail South Africa by 105 runs after their first innings total of 286 – before bad light ended play.

Philander and Abbott had the Sri Lankan batting in disarray right from the word go in seam-friendly conditions, as the first three wickets fell for just 22 runs. Philander and Abbott took three for 35 and two for 49 respectively while Kagiso Rabada had an off day. Earlier in South Africa’s start, Suranga Lakmal took his first five-wicket haul to finish with five for 63, as South Africa lost their last four wickets for 19 runs. Catch live scores and updates from South Africa vs Sri Lanka on Day 3 of the opening Test.

