Live Cricket Score, South Africa vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test Day 3: South Africa bowl out Sri Lanka for 205, take 81 run lead

Live Cricket Score, South Africa vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test Day 3: Stay tuned for live updates from South Africa vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Day 3.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: December 28, 2016 2:08 pm
Live Cricket Score, South Africa vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test Day 3: Vernon Philander picked up a fifer on Day 3. (Source: Reuters File)

Dhananjaya de Silva kept Sri Lanka’s hopes alive with a defiant innings on Day 2 of the first Test against South Africa at St George’s Park. De Silva remained 43 not out as the visitors struggled to 181 for seven and still trail South Africa by 105 runs after their first innings total of 286 – before bad light ended play.

Philander and Abbott had the Sri Lankan batting in disarray right from the word go in seam-friendly conditions, as the first three wickets fell for just 22 runs. Philander and Abbott took three for 35 and two for 49 respectively while Kagiso Rabada had an off day. Earlier in South Africa’s start, Suranga Lakmal took his first five-wicket haul to finish with five for 63, as South Africa lost their last four wickets for 19 runs. Catch live scores and updates from South Africa vs Sri Lanka on Day 3 of the opening Test.

Tanuj Lakhina December 28, 20162:18 pm

South Africa have their second innings underway with Stephen Cook and Dean Elgar. Lakmal has the ball.

Tanuj Lakhina December 28, 20162:06 pm

Sri Lanka are all out for 205 with Kyle Abbott also adding to his tally to finish with three wickets. Chameera is the last to fall after a careful 19. Pushes at a delivery outside the off stump and it takes the edge which is taken by Amla at first slip. South Africa lead by 81 runs.

Tanuj Lakhina December 28, 20161:38 pm

Lakmal c Abbott b Philander 4

And another one for Philander to end the first over of Day 3. Full and straight and a soft shot by Lakmal is into Abbott’s hands at mid-on. A low catch taken with ease. Sri Lanka are 185/9

Tanuj Lakhina December 28, 20161:35 pm

Dhananjaya De Silva c De Kock b Philander 43

WHAT A START! First ball of the day and South Africa celebrate. Pitched just back of length by Philander and moves away late to square up De Silva. Produces an outside edge and easy take for De Kock. Really good delivery to get things underway!

Tanuj Lakhina December 28, 20161:33 pm

Right then off we go! Dhananjaya De Silva and Dushmantha Chameera get Sri Lanka’s reply underway on Day 3. South Africa lost four wickets in the morning yesterday and they’d be keen on doing that to Sri Lanka now. Vernon Philander has the ball.

Tanuj Lakhina December 28, 20161:15 pm

Dhananjaya de Silva hits defiant 43 to keep visitors in contention

Dhananjaya de Silva enhanced his rapidly-growing reputation with an unbeaten 43 as he kept South Africa’s strike bowlers at bay to see Sri Lanka to 181 for seven in their first innings at the end of the second day of the first test on Tuesday.
The 25-year-old, who hit a six with his first scoring shot when he made his test debut against Australia in July, brought Sri Lanka within 105 runs of South Africa’s first innings total of 286 before bad light stopped play for the day.
Sri Lanka had been in serious trouble at 21 for three as their top order was decimated but De Silva’s knock and 39 from captain Angelo Matthews stemmed a possible collapse.
Eleven wickets fell on a day when a bowler-friendly track proved something of a nightmare for batsmen.
Suranga Lakmal claimed career-best figures to help dismiss South Africa in the first hour, completing his first test match five-wicket haul and finishing with 5-63 as the home side added just 19 runs to their overnight total of 267-6.
South Africa’s hopes of significantly adding to their score quickly faded as Vernon Philander was dismissed and followed back to the pavilion by Keshav Maharaj and Kyle Abbott, who each faced only three balls and failed to score.
Quintin De Kock was the last South African wicket to fall, out for 37.
South Africa then made quick inroads through the pace duo of Abbott and Philander to wrestle back control of the contest.
Dimuth Karunaratne was the first Sri Lankan dismissed, getting an inside edge to Abbott and playing onto his stumps to depart for five.
Kusal Perera went next for seven, caught behind by De Kock off Philander, and Kusal Mendis followed soon after without scoring as the wicketkeeper took another diving catch, this time off Abbott’s bowling.
Sri Lanka lost Matthews and opener Kaushal Silva, who had seen three wickets go down before him, in the second session and after tea Dinesh Chandimal (28) was given out leg before wicket off a Philander delivery and Rangana Herath (24) similarly trapped by Maharaj.
Play will start 28 minutes earlier on Wednesday but rain is predicted for some part of the day.

