Live Cricket Score, South Africa vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test Day 2: South Africa look to rebuild against Sri Lanka

Live Cricket Score, South Africa vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test Day 2: Stay tuned for live cricket scores of South Africa vs Sri Lanka at Port Elizabeth.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: December 27, 2016 1:29 pm
Live Cricket Score, South Africa vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test Day 2: Quinton de Kock remained unbeaten at stumps on Day 1.

Suranga Lakmal took four wickets and gave Sri Lanka a slight edge on Day 1 of the first Test against South Africa at St George’s Park. After winning the toss, Faf du Plessis opted to bat first. Stephen Cook and Dean Elgar added 104 runs before Suranga Lakmal dismissed both the openers in quick succession.

All top five batsmen got starts but none of them were able to convert it into something big. Hashim Amla, who came in at number three, scored only 20 runs off 76 balls before Lakmal had him caught behind. But it was JP Duminy, who stood strong and went on to score a fluent 63 before he was given lbw off Rangana Herath. South Africa will resume on 267/6. Catch live scores and updates from South Africa vs Pakistan here.

Tanuj Lakhina December 27, 20161:34 pm

Nuwan Pradeep gets play underway on Day 2 for Sri Lanka. Quinton de Kock immediately has the scorecard ticking with a single. Vernon Philander adds a boundary to the mix too. Good start

Tanuj Lakhina December 27, 20161:25 pm

Hello! Want a quick recap of Day 1? Sure! A really good start to the contest by South Africa. They were slow in their progress but cruising along without damage until lunch. Post lunch they lost two wickets and in the final session of play, lost four more to hand the advantage to Sri Lanka who kept at it on the opening day in Port Elizabeth. Positively for South Africa, Quinton de Kock and Vernon Philander are in the middle and both can produce the runs. For Sri Lanka, Suranga Lakmal has been the pick of the lot with four wickets to his name. Remains to be seen whether Sri Lanka can continue the momentum from last evening or South Africa bring things their way again.

Tanuj Lakhina December 27, 201612:59 pm

Suranga Lakmal’s four wickets ensure honours even after first day

JP Duminy and Stephen Cook scored half centuries but four wickets for Suranga Lakmal and two for Rangana Herath restricted South Africa to 267 for six on the opening day of the first test against Sri Lanka on Monday.
Duminy made 63 and Cook 59 as South Africa threatened to dominate on a dry track at St George’s Park but wickets at key moments kept Sri Lanka firmly in the game.
Lakmal ended a 104-run opening partnership between Cook and Dean Elgar and took two more vital wickets to leave honours even at the start of the three-test series.
He removed both openers in quick succession as Sri Lanka produced a much improved bowling display after lunch.
Cook squared up to a delivery that straightened and Elgar went in Lakmal’s next over for 45, tempted by a ball outside the off stump that he could have left alone.
Hashim Amla continued to look out of form and his footwork again proved his downfall as he was the third batsman caught by wicketkeeper Dinesh Chandimal off Lakmal for a laboured 20 off 107 balls.
But while Amla struggled, Duminy went after the seamers and raced to 50 off 73 balls but he was then pegged back before attempting to sweep Herath and being trapped lbw.
Herath had Temba Bavuma lbw for three after a review before Lakmal, who ended the day with figures of 4-62 and tantalisingly close to first test five-wicket haul, removed Faf du Plessis for 37 with the second new ball. The home captain was caught out by extra bounce and snapped up by Dimuth Karunaratne at first slip.
Quinton de Kock (25 not out) and Vernon Philander (6 not out) will resume on Tuesday.
Sri Lanka, who have lost eight of 10 previous tests in South Africa, will be pleased their a young side kept up their competitive edge after beating Australia at home this year and Zimbabwe away.

