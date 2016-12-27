Live Cricket Score, South Africa vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test Day 2: South Africa look to rebuild against Sri Lanka

Live Cricket Score, South Africa vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test Day 2: Quinton de Kock remained unbeaten at stumps on Day 1. Live Cricket Score, South Africa vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test Day 2: Quinton de Kock remained unbeaten at stumps on Day 1.

Suranga Lakmal took four wickets and gave Sri Lanka a slight edge on Day 1 of the first Test against South Africa at St George’s Park. After winning the toss, Faf du Plessis opted to bat first. Stephen Cook and Dean Elgar added 104 runs before Suranga Lakmal dismissed both the openers in quick succession.

All top five batsmen got starts but none of them were able to convert it into something big. Hashim Amla, who came in at number three, scored only 20 runs off 76 balls before Lakmal had him caught behind. But it was JP Duminy, who stood strong and went on to score a fluent 63 before he was given lbw off Rangana Herath. South Africa will resume on 267/6. Catch live scores and updates from South Africa vs Pakistan here.

