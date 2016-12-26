Live Cricket Score, South Africa vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test, Day 1: South Africa keep their wickets intact at Lunch

Menu
By: Express Web Desk | Updated: December 26, 2016 3:39 pm
live cricket score, live score, live score cricket, south africa vs sri lanka live, sa vs sl live, live sa vs sl, live south africa vs sri lanka, sa vs sl live score, south africa vs sri lanka live score, sa vs sl live score,cricket streaming, live cricket streaming, live cricket video, cricket score, cricket news, cricket Live Cricket Score, South Africa vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test, Day 1: Faf du Plessis will lead South Africa side for the first time as full-time captain.

South Africa will look to produce a dominant series display against Sri Lanka, as they play the first Test in Port Elizabeth, to continue their winning run. Playing without AB de Villiers, Dale Steyn and Morne Morkel, the Proteas will be expected to defeat Angelo Mathews’ led side Sri Lanka, who have lost eight of their 10 previous Tests in South Africa.

An injury-hit Sri Lanka team warmed up with a series win in Zimbabwe last month. Angelo Matthews and deputy Dinesh Chandimal return for the tour in South Africa. The two teams will play a three match Test series. Stay tuned for live scores and updates from South Africa vs Sri Lanka here.

rohitmundayurie December 26, 20163:38 pm

Dhananjaya da Silva bowls the 29th over of the day and it is Lunch at Port Elizabeth with South Africa at 92/0.

Stephen Cook has got to his half century. Cook and Dean Elgar have given the hosts the perfect foundation for a big total. Although they had to work towards adjusting to the conditions in the beginning, it has been pretty much going South Africa’s way since drinks.

rohitmundayurie December 26, 20163:29 pm

Rangana Herath bowls a straight one to Cook and the ball hits his leg. A big appeal from Herath but the umpire is not convinced.

rohitmundayurie December 26, 20163:25 pm

Dean Elgar and Stephen Cook gave put together a strong opening partnership for South Africa. Cook is only two runs away from his fifty while Elgar is on 36. After 27 overs, South Africa are 85/0

Tanuj Lakhina December 26, 20161:47 pm

FOUR AND FOUR! Two deliveries veering on to the leg stump and on the pads with Stephen Cook easily dispatching both deliveries for a four. Not bad length but far too straight and line ideal for Cook

Tanuj Lakhina December 26, 20161:39 pm

From the other end is Nuwan Pradeep. Slow start by South Africa. Just one run in the first two overs. Getting a good feel of the ball on this glorious morning.

Tanuj Lakhina December 26, 20161:34 pm

Alright bright and shiny morning in Port Elizabeth. Stephen Cook and Dean Elgar open for South Africa. Suranga Lakmal to open the bowling for Sri Lanka. Three slips, a gully and short leg in place.

Tanuj Lakhina December 26, 20161:21 pm

TEAMS:
South Africa XI:Stephen Cook, Dean Elgar, Hashim Amla, JP Duminy, Faf du Plessis, Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock, Vernon Philander, Keshav Maharaj, Kyle Abbott, Kagiso Rabada

Sri Lanka XI: aushal Silva, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews (capt.), Dinesh Chandimal (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Rangana Herath, Dushmantha Chameera, Suranga Lakmal, Nuwan Pradeep

Tanuj Lakhina December 26, 20161:19 pm

TOSS: South Africa have won the toss and they’re batting first at Port Elizabeth.

Tanuj Lakhina December 26, 20161:18 pm

South Africa favourite to beat visiting Sri Lanka

South Africa will look to produce a dominant series display against Sri Lanka, starting with the first Test in Port Elizabeth on Monday, to build on last month’s triumph in Australia.
Even without leading trio AB de Villiers, Dale Steyn and Morne Morkel, the hosts are expected to defeat their island opponents who have lost eight of their 10 previous Tests in South Africa.
A 2-1 series victory in Australia in November boosted morale for Faf du Plessis’ side, who were badly beaten in India 13 months ago and then lost a home series to England during which captain Hashim Amla stepped down.
De Villiers took over but missed the home series win over New Zealand in August and the trip to Australia with an elbow injury, giving way to Du Plessis.
“People expect us to beat Sri Lanka but that’s not certain,” Du Plessis told reporters in the build-up to the first Test.
“They have played really good cricket over time. They have also lost some key players…but they are a quality cricket team, they’ve got exceptional spin bowlers.”
An injury-hit Sri Lanka team warmed up with a series win in Zimbabwe last month.
Captain Angelo Matthews and deputy Dinesh Chandimal return for the tour in South Africa.
Flatter tracks are likely to dilute Rangana Herath’s impact. The spinner is especially dangerous at home and bowled superbly in the 3-0 whitewash of Australia in July and August.
“I don’t think I will have much help in South Africa from the wickets,” said Herath. “It will be much better for the seamers.”
The second Test is in Cape Town and the last match in Johannesburg.

