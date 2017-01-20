Live Cricket Score, South Africa vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20: Sri Lanka seek to end losing streak in Centurion

Live Cricket Score, South Africa vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20: Farhan Behardien will lead an inexperienced team against Sri Lanka. Live Cricket Score, South Africa vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20: Farhan Behardien will lead an inexperienced team against Sri Lanka.

After whitewashing the three-match Test series, hosts will be eager to start the three-match T20 international series on a winning note. South Africa play their series opener at the Centurion, where they last played against New Zealand in 2015, unfortunately they lost to the Kiwis by 32 runs. While Sri Lanka with just one win in their last ten T20s will be under immense pressure to start the year with a win. But with the hosts expected to experiment their team with debutants, tourists will look to do a better job. For the newly-appointed captain Farhaan Behardien, it will be a difficult task to lead an inexperienced team to take 1-0 lead in the limited over series, while it will be a familiar situation for Angelo Mathews. Mathews will hope to impress the selectors, who have showed belief in his captaincy skills, and work forward towards building a strong team for the 2019 World Cup. Stay tuned for live coverage of the 1st T20 here

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd